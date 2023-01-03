Family of missing Amy Fitzpatrick says people don’t ‘have the guts’ to tell truth 15 years on

The family of missing Dubliner Amy Fitzpatrick has spoken out about the “hell” they’ve endured since her disappearance 15 years ago.

Amy was last seen on New Year’s Day in 2008, when she left the home of a friend around 10pm on the Costa del Sol in Spain.

Her walk home should have taken just 10 minutes, but the 15-year-old never made it to her villa near Mijas.

On the 15th anniversary of her disappearance, her aunt Christine has pleaded for people with information to come forward.

“There are a lot of people out there who know the truth, but unfortunately they don’t have the decency to stand up and tell the truth,” she told the Irish Mirror.

“We just want somebody to come forward with the information and not be afraid. If it was their child wouldn’t they like to know where their child is? It’s 15 years, way too long.

“Somebody knows something but unfortunately they don’t seem to have the guts to come and tell the truth. They could do it confidentially.

“I feel now it’s time the truth comes out and Amy is found regardless of whether she has passed or not. It is hell, it’s the not knowing.”

Amy’s dad Christopher has called for “a cold case review” by the Irish and Spanish governments into his daughter’s disappearance.

Christine added that she feels “there weren’t enough things done from our government” to find Amy.

“She’s 15 years missing now, surely to God it’s time enough that something was actually done and I still feel there are people who need to be re-interviewed and investigated properly.

“Because Amy was an Irish citizen, she was a 15-year-old girl who went missing, the Irish should be involved,” she said.

“Our government needs to do a whole lot more... it’s about finding a child.”

She has started a petition for a cold case review of Amy’s disappearance, saying: “It’s heartbreaking, we’ve had our own tragedies besides Dean and Amy and at the end of the day all we want is closure and I think it’s about time our government got up and asked questions.”

Amy’s brother Dean (23) was killed in Dublin in 2013. His stepfather, Dave Mahon, served five years in prison for the manslaughter of the 23-year-old.

Last February, Amy’s family marked her 30th birthday with a touching vigil. At the time, Christine told sundayworld.com that is was “a sad day”.

“The only way we can celebrate her birthday is the way we're doing it now, doing a little vigil with a priest saying a small service, we're going to have candles lighting.

“It’s going to be done as it should be, she deserves to be out there. We’re just doing what we can. It’s just to make memories for her birthday.”