Family hail Dublin girl Faye (7) as an ‘inspiration’ as they seek further cancer treatment abroad

Faye's family say she is still 'full of smiles, laughter, determination and grit'

Faye Miley (7), from Rathcoole in south Dublin, has been diagnosed with a high-grade form of cancer

A seven-year-old Dublin girl battling cancer has been described as “an inspiration” by her family.

In March, Faye Miley, from Rathcoole in south Dublin, experienced a sudden onset of vomiting and headaches, initially believed to be the result of a virus.

When her symptoms hadn’t eased by April, her parents, Robert and Sandra, brought Faye to an optician who found lateral inflammation of both optic nerves.

Faye, the youngest of two girls, was referred by the Eye and Ear Hospital to Our Lady’s in Crumlin where the discovery of a lesion on her brain confirmed the family’s “worst nightmare”.

It was first thought the condition was benign and she underwent surgery at Temple Street Hospital to remove 80pc of a five-centimetre tumour.

Expand Close Faye Miley needs further cancer treatment abroad / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Faye Miley needs further cancer treatment abroad

But just days later, they received the devastating news that Faye had been diagnosed with a high-grade form of cancer with poor prognosis.

Mum Sandra said Faye has been fighting “a tough battle” for the past few months and had recently completed 30 radiotherapy treatments.

“Faye has gone into this full of smiles, laughter, determination and grit that an adult just would not be able to muster,” she said.

A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for further treatment abroad has received almost €100,000 in donations so far.

In a page post, her parents said: “Faye has reacted extremely well to her surgery, recovery and radiotherapy. She is our hero and inspiration.

“Unfortunately, we have a long road ahead and we will have to travel for further treatment that is unavailable in Ireland to help our little princess. Sadly, this will not be funded by the HSE.”

Donations to the fundraiser can be made here