Family ‘can’t sleep’ due to light from Rathmines billboard changing ‘every ten seconds’

A Dublin family has called for a billboard outside their home to be removed as it’s continually disturbing their children’s sleep.

The large electronic billboard is propped on the side of a building at the intersection between Rathmines and Rathgar Road.

Rathmines resident Diana O’Dwyer said the ads change “every ten seconds”, causing a bright flash that has forced them to move their children to different rooms at night.

“If it were up to us, it would be taken down altogether, there’s no acceptable level of tolerance to lights that are blaring through your children’s window,” she said.

Diana and other residents in the area approached Dublin City Council about the light pollution and the owner of the billboard subsequently agreed to dim the lights after 6pm.

The owner also brought in an engineer who examined it and was due to publish a report last week. However, residents say they haven’t been contacted about it since.

“It’s still incredibly bright at night. Every time the ad changes, there’s a flash and the light in your room changes colour,” Diana said.

“If you are upstairs, the whole house is flashing like with bursts of lightning. Our three and five year old sleep in the front of the house, so we have to move them to another room at night.”

Councillor Mannix Flynn was one of the first people to appeal when the Council granted permission to the digital advertisement space in January.

“You don’t legally need permission from people for this, but you have a responsibility to make them aware. The only way to put an end to this is for the owners to meet with the locals,” he said.

“I’m also calling on Dublin City Council to carry out a review of this particular planning process. My feeling is that the actual policy itself is not sound.”

Dublin City Council declined to comment on the issues surrounding this billboard as the matter is the subject of a planning enforcement case.

Georgia MacMillan, Development Officer at Dark Sky Ireland said: “Unfortunately, the bottom line is that we don’t have any legislation in place to protect us from issues like this.”

Dark Sky Ireland has been pushing for a national framework to address the issue and to adopt the EU’s biodiversity laws to recognise light as a major pollutant.

“In addition to people’s natural sleep cycles, light pollution is also a major threat to biodiversity and energy conservation,” she said.

“People are growing more aware of this now, we realise we don’t need non-essential light to be left overnight, particularly when it affects the people living there.

“I understand people want to promote their brands. But they don’t understand artificial light is not always good. Natural darkness is just as essential for us as human beings.”