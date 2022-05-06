Families of Stardust victims left ‘stressed and anxious’ over delays to jury selection criteria for new inquest

A vigil for the 41st anniversary of the Stardust fire at the site of the former nightclub in Artane. Pic: Stephen Collins/Collins

Progress on jury selection for the Stardust inquests could be made in the coming weeks, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has indicated.

Relatives of those who died in the 1981 nightclub tragedy say they will not be in a position to proceed with the inquests until legislation is enacted to allow members of the jury to be paid.

In addition, they want gardaí excluded from the jury selection process on the basis they will be a party to the inquest hearings.

In a letter to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister McEntee, the Stardust Victims’ Committee said: “As the law stands, there is no provision for a jury to be paid while on an inquest, but in this case exceptional legislation has to be applied.

“This inquest is expected to last at least four to six months, if not more. No jury could sit this length of time without an income – therefore, jury payment protection has to be applied.”

A bill introduced by Senator Lynn Boylan (SF) in February called for a jury to be selected for the Stardust inquests in the same way it would in criminal cases.

Antoinette Keegan, chairperson of the Stardust Victims’ Committee, said she had raised the issue directly with the Taoiseach earlier this year, but no progress had been made.

“We are now in May and there is still no legislation,” she said. “Until this is done, we can’t proceed with the inquest.”

Ms Keegan said the Pillar Room in the Rotunda Hospital, which was confirmed as a new venue for the inquests in February, “is going to waste” as the impasse continues.

“The families are getting very stressed and anxious,” she added.

The Department of Justice said there was no statutory authority under the Coroners Act to prescribe fees or expenses to jurors for service at inquests.

“Minister McEntee has acknowledged the concerns raised regarding the selection of jurors for the Stardust inquests and the appropriate supports that may need to be put in place.

“The Minister made a commitment to consider if legislative amendments might be appropriate to address those concerns.

“The provisions in place that allow for juries to sit on long-running trials before the courts have been analysed,” the spokesperson added.

“The Minister is currently consulting with the Attorney General on possible amendments to ensure the concerns can be addressed in a way that is both practicable and legally sustainable.

“It is intended, subject to the advice of the Attorney General, that the Minister will be in a position to make progress on this issue in the coming weeks.

“The Minister acknowledges the suffering of the families of all the victims of the Stardust tragedy, and would like to reiterate her deep sympathy and condolences to all those affected.”

The row over jury selection is the latest in a series of setbacks for the Stardust inquest, which was announced in 2019.

The families have previously clashed with the Government over legal fees and uncertainties surrounding a venue for the inquests.

Earlier this year, former Stardust manager Eamon Butterly was granted leave to seek a judicial review after the senior Dublin coroner, Dr Myra Cullinane, refused to rule out unlawful killing as a verdict open for consideration to a jury.

The 13th pre-inquest hearing will take place on Wednesday, May 11, at the Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Store Street.

Ms Keegan, who lost two sisters in the fire, said the Stardust Victims’ Committee is questioning the choice of venue as it was where the original inquests were held in 1982.

“I could never go back in there again as there are too many raw memories,” she said. “We can’t understand why the Pillar Room in the Rotunda is not being used.”