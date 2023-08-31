False teeth, a wheelchair and a live rabbit left behind on Dublin Bus

Over 2,400 items were handed in to the Dublin Bus lost property office this month

False teeth, a wheelchair and even live rabbits are among the strangest items left behind on Dublin Bus.

The company’s lost property office deals with an average of around 1,500 items monthly, but this month alone 2,400 have been handed in.

Joe Elliott, who has been working at the Dublin Bus lost and found section on Earl Place for around 30 years, said the “oddest thing” he’s ever dealt with was a rabbit.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Ray D’Arcy show yesterday, he said: “About three or four years ago we found a live rabbit. I couldn't believe it. We had to ring the DSPCA and they took it.”

However, according to the DSPCA, this isn’t as unusual as it seems. There is quite a history of rabbits being left on buses - 2017, 2014 and even before.

A bunny mysteriously appeared on the number 16 back in September 1989, but found a new home thanks to everyone in Dublin Bus Lost Property.

A spokesperson from the DSPCA said: “If you have to travel with your pets on public transport, please make sure you have a safe cage for them and please remember to take them with you when you leave.

“Over the decades, the DSPCA has seen many animals accidentally and deliberately left on buses and trains, luckily they have been handed in by caring members of the public.”

Phones and wallets remain the most common items left behind on Dublin Bus, with 210 wallets without money collected so far this month. Six crutches and two guitars were also handed in during August.

“About four years ago we had €4,000 here lost - it was a girl’s rent. We don't really get money as much anymore,” Mr Elliot said.

“We’re getting e-scooters now. They’re always claimed. We got a wheelchair in one day too. We get false teeth, hearing aids. Hearing aids are very expensive. So now we put those in a safe place.

“Monday is the busiest day because we get three days of items, Saturday and Sunday as well. You can't move in the place,” he added.

Any items handed in to Dublin Bus are held for a month, and cash is held for a year and a day.

“With items we only hold things for a month, we have no room. Some things go to charity, the clothes would go to the homeless. And we give a lot to Down Syndrome Ireland,” Mr Elliot said.