FAI to host girls football blitz after Ireland’s debut at women’s World Cup

Ireland player Diane Caldwell meets girls from the TY Football course run by Fingal County Council and the FAI

The FAI has teamed up with Fingal Sports Office and Swords Pavilions to host a girls football blitz following Ireland’s stint in the Women’s World Cup.

They hope the excitement from the team’s debut at the tournament will transfer to the playing fields of Fingal and inspire the future generation of footballers.

The event, for under-8 to under-12 girls, will take place in the AUL complex in Clonshaugh on August 19, the day before the Women’s World Cup final.

Paul Keogh, FAI/Fingal County Council Football Development Officer, said: “We have enjoyed watching the Girls in Green in Australia and felt it was important to support the great work of the grassroots clubs by hosting this event in the AUL.

“By concentrating on the youngest ages, together with the environment we will set, it promises to be a great event.”

The football blitz will showcase the growing interest among girls across Fingal who are eager to play soccer after they witnessed the women’s team reach the World Cup for the first time.

For many of these young girls, it may be the first opportunity to follow in the footsteps of local “Fingallian” World Cup heroes such as Diane Caldwell, Izzy Atkinson and Jamie Finn.

Gerry Reardon, Fingal County Council Principal Sports Officer, said: “We are only too pleased to support this venture and provide opportunities for girls across Fingal.

The one-day event in the AUL Clonshaugh will take place on August 19

“The World Cup has heightened interest and to capitalise on that, we feel this event has fantastic potential.

“We know sport brings people together on and off the pitch, we witnessed that with close to 1,500 people attending our own watch party.”

Ian Hunter, Centre Director of Swords Pavilions, added: “It is very pleasing to see the participation growth of women’s football, especially in Fingal.

“Involvement in this fantastic event links to Swords Pavilions supporting sport in our community.

“We are also pleased to add an educational aspect to this collaboration by linking in with Bridge Nutrition who are delivering an informative workshop for all coaches attending the event on all aspects of player nutrition, which I am sure lots of parents will also appreciate.”

For more information about the girls blitz you can contact paul.keogh@fai.ie