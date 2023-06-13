Extra street cleaning and new sweepers ordered to cope with rubbish crisis in Dublin

There will be extra street cleaning and litter collection services in operation across Dublin City in the coming weeks following complaints from the public.

There has been a litany of complaints from the public in recent weeks over overflowing bins, discarded litter and burst rubbish bags as more people social outdoors in the sunny weather.

A Dublin City Council official has said that a number of measures have been implemented to ensure the streets are properly maintained during the summer months, in particular large pedestrian areas in the city centre.

Some of the measures include new street cleaning vehicles which have been ordered to replace old sweepers, while extra cleaning crews have been rostered over the coming weeks to ensure litter collection and street washing.

“There has been additional resources allocated to the city centre area with up to 100 staff working over three shifts, over 24-hours a day and that is throughout the week,” said assistant chief executive John Flanagan.

“What's been put in place over the last week, or number of days, is an order to improve the street cleaning services, particularly in the city centre area,” he said

The council is currently replacing up to 15 compact sweepers in the city centre area to replace older machines.

“We have between 10 and 11 street washing vehicles in operation and with a further three being commissioned over the next three weeks,” Mr Flanagan told councillors on Monday.

“One of which is being adopted to deal with larger pedestrian areas and that will be put into operation in three or four weeks' time.”

Mr Flanagan confirmed that street washing is being carried out by labour crews at night-time and supplemented during the weekend by contractors.

“They have five crews working in the city centre area,” he said.

Direct labour crew has been added to clean during the hours of 6am and 2pm to deep clean the central area on a daily basis.

“Waste management services will continue working with other areas for city recovery and business representation groups in the city centre and they will keep under review their operations.

“If additional are required in a specific area they will put those resources in place so we will keep it under review over the coming weeks,” he said.