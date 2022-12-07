Extra beds and meals on standby for homeless during big freeze

Extra resources are being put in place for those sleeping rough during the cold weather

Extra resources are being put on standby for Dublin’s homeless as temperatures drop to below freezing this week.

The Dublin Region Homelesss Executive (DRHE) met groups working with the homeless on Monday and activated its extreme weather emergency protocol in anticipation of the arctic conditions setting in this week.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning will be in place from midnight on Thursday until Friday at 10am.

Hazardous conditions are expected with the potential for black ice as temperatures fall to lows of -4 degrees.

Met Eireann has also issued an advisory for very cold weather into early next week, bringing sharp to severe frosts and ice.

Mary Hayes, director of the DRHE, said “there will be a bed for everyone who wants one in Dublin”.

“When there is a yellow or an amber warning we have extra beds available during extreme weather periods only,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“They tend to be cot beds set up, and from there we will move people into emergency accommodation.

“If the extreme weather warning comes, we will activate the extreme weather beds Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” she said.

All DRHE emergency accommodation is provided on a 24-hour basis, with meals.

The Dublin Simon Community will be out on the street from 7am until 1am and the public is urged to download the DRHE rough sleeper app to alert the location of homeless sleepers to staff.

“If a member of the public is worried about someone who is rough sleeping, they can pin the location and our partner service Dublin Simon outreach will be out to them within an hour,” said Ms Hayes.

“We will do everything in our power to make sure there are beds and health services available to everybody who needs them during this period.”