Explainer: The Covid pandemic is over, so why are more people dying?

Ireland's rate of excess deaths is now higher than during the pandemic. Pic: Stock image

There has been uptick in excess deaths with figures now higher than during Covid. With fallout from lockdowns only beginning to show, should we be asking questions about policy failures?

So why are there growing fears that the Grim Reaper is particularly busy these days?

Because evidence is mounting of a disturbing spike in Irish death rates. Almost a full year since Covid restrictions were lifted, it seems more people are dying now than during the pandemic.

Various theories for this have been put forward, but the only certainty is that it points to deadly structural weaknesses within our health system. “Something very, very serious is happening,” Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín warned on Newstalk radio last month. “The Government needs to investigate this very, very clearly in a scientific fashion.”

What sort of figures are we talking about?

Analysing Irish death rates is tricky, since it can take up to three months before someone’s death is registered. Over recent weeks, however, many sources have noticed an uptick in excess deaths (the number above what would usually be expected) that it seems safe to assume this isn’t just a coincidence.

The most striking findings come from Seamus Coffey, an economics lecturer in University College Cork. Based on death notices from the website Rip.ie, he estimates that 9,718 people died in the eight weeks up to January 25.

That’s an increase of around 20pc over the same period during 2021 and 2022, when Covid was still raging. It’s over 40pc more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019. All this ties in with anecdotal reports of funerals getting delayed, mortuaries under pressure and bodies being stored in hospitals until space becomes available.

Is this just an Irish phenomenon?

No, it’s being noticed in many other countries too. “Why are so many Americans dying right now?” was a recent headline in the New York Times, which reported that the US has had 300,000 excess deaths since 2019.

The European Mortality Monitoring project also recorded death rates well above normal throughout 2022, at an average of just under 10pc per month. Britain had around 50,000 excess deaths last year – its highest figure since 1951. The Office for National Statistics recorded 7,000 in just one three-week period up to January 6.

“If 7,000 people had died in a terrorist incident, it would be all over the news,” said John Campbell, a retired British nurse who runs a YouTube channel about healthcare data. “[But] not a squeak from the government that is supposed to be looking after us.”

So what exactly is going on?

Nobody knows for sure, but most suggestions have at least something to do with Covid. For a start, the virus hasn’t actually gone away – at least 118 people died with Covid in Ireland last month.

Anti-vaccine campaigners claim that some Covid vaccines leave you at a higher risk of myocarditis (heart inflammation), blood clots or a stroke. Most experts say these dangers are statistically tiny, however, and UK research has found that unvaccinated people are more likely to figure in the excess death figures.

A much likelier explanation is that the Covid lockdowns, which kept everyone stuck at home for long periods, weakened our immune systems. This left us more vulnerable than usual to respiratory illnesses such as flu and RSV that overwhelmed Irish hospitals during Christmas and early January.

“A significant proportion of excess mortality in Ireland this winter has been driven by pneumonia and influenza, estimated at approximately 65pc,” the HSE said last month. “[This] has primarily impacted the 75 to 84-year-old age group.”

Did Covid also make us take our eye of the ball when it came to other diseases?

Yes. In particular, the pandemic forced thousands of cancer screenings or operations to be postponed and this inevitably stored up trouble for the future. Last November, the National Cancer Registry of Ireland found that 2,657 invasive cases went undetected in 2020 alone – mostly liver, kidney and bowel varieties.

Expand Close Chief medical officer Dr Breda Smyth. Pic: Colin Keegan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chief medical officer Dr Breda Smyth. Pic: Colin Keegan

Above all, it’s becoming clear that Covid has had a massive effect on the world’s overall physical and mental health. Looking at the causes of excess deaths internationally, they show increases in heart disease, high blood pressure, drug abuse and alcohol-related fatalities.

Covid may not have actually created any of these problems – but it almost certainly made them a lot worse.​

Does that mean any analysis of Ireland’s death rate has to ask hard questions about how we handled the pandemic?

Yes. Over that two-year period, there were constant debates about how to protect people from the virus without exposing them to other dangers. Ireland’s eventual Covid death rate was 1,284 per million people, which compares extremely well with the European Union (2,214), the UK (2,348) and the US (2,806).

However, even the Government accepts that we made mistakes. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has promised to hold a Covid inquiry this year, which he said “is not going to be about pointing fingers [but] understanding what happened… because we can’t assume this is going to be the last major pandemic in our lifetime”.

Some analysts will see Ireland’s current excess deaths as evidence that our Covid restrictions went too far.

“We threw a lot of people under the bus to save some [others],” was the verdict of Independent.ie columnist, Newstalk presenter and former GP Ciara Kelly last October. “I think we locked down too hard for too long. I don’t think we got the balance exactly right.”

So the bottom line is that some Irish people are dying unnecessarily due to policy failures?

Yes, but to be fair, policy successes are helping some of us to live longer too. Life expectancy in Ireland is now 82, longer than any other EU country. When the State was founded a century ago, it was just 54.

The biggest reason for this is that we have got better at treating serious diseases, with the number of Irish cancer survivors recently passing 200,000. On the other hand, there’s no denying that hospital overcrowding, ambulance delays and waiting lists can have fatal consequences.

According to the Irish Patients Association, over 1,200 people may have died during the recent winter trolley crisis because under-staffed A&E departments just couldn’t cope.

Finally, what, if anything, is the Government going to do about this?

That remains to be seen. Answering questions about excess deaths in the Dáil on January 31, the Taoiseach called it “a matter of concern” and added, “I am going to seek the advice and opinion of the chief medical officer [Dr Breda Smyth].”

The Central Statistics Office, meanwhile, is expected to publish an update on this issue by the end of this month. Ireland’s soaring death rate may or may not be a temporary phenomenon – but clearly we need to know a lot more about it before the country can rest in peace.