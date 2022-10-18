Expert highlights the common menopause symptoms you may not have heard of

The founder of Irish Menopause has highlighted some of the more unusual symptoms women face – including a fear of driving and sore feet.

On World Menopause Day today, Sallyanne Brady warned of the many mental and physical effects on women going through the toughest hormone change of their lives.

Many women feel anxious, depressed and even suicidal while they go through the change. Sallyanne created Irish Menopause, alongside Claire Peel, to provide information and support.

“Hot flushes are the least of our worries. Menopause is a multi-system issue, every cell in your body is dependent on your hormones,” Sallyanne said. “You’re impacted from the top of your head to the bottom of your feet.

“You have an emotional response, it’s puberty in reverse – the mood swings, the tears, going through different phases of being spotty and greasy. Depression and panic attacks are other symptoms.

“Another is a fear of driving. Women are suddenly afraid to go onto a motorway or they’re no longer able to park because their spatial awareness is impacted.

“A common menopause symptom that is never discussed is plantar fasciitis, which is sore feet.

“Ringing in your ears, problems with your teeth, hair loss, digestive issues, bloating - they’re all big menopause symptoms.

“Women suffer from a lack of sleep, insomnia, I could go on and on. But the number one symptom is anxiety,” she added.

Sally started going through menopause when she was in her mid-30s and admitted that it led to her having suicidal thoughts.

“Everything kicked off in my 30s. It was brutal, a very dark phase. It was almost like I wasn't here anymore and made me think how many women ended their lives because of this.

“Claire and I run the Irish Menopause. Claire lost her friend to menopause because she ended her own life.

“I told Claire how bad I was and we thought someone had to do something, so we set up a group full of information. It’d be great if we can save one life or help one person.

“Women can’t function, can’t sleep, aren’t able to do their job anymore, the marriage is on the rocks. It’s shocking.

“Women now have a voice, and we need to rise above the ‘say nothing and get on with it’ attitude,” she added.

Since 2015, Sally and Claire have been helping people understand more about menopause and are fighting for women to have more rights and resources.

“A lot of employers are learning about menopause. There needs to be education and flexibility for women because they’re very stressed out as it is, sometimes they don’t sleep at night,” Sallyanne said.

“If a woman can work from home it takes the pressure off. In an office a lot can be done too, perhaps that woman needs to sit beside a window for fresh air or have access to a fan.

“It comes back to education and that should include men, everyone should be educated on menopause. Women are quitting or losing their jobs because of menopause.

“The Department of Health listened. We’ve specialist clinics in menopause and we now have GP guidance, but there’s still a long way to go,” she added.