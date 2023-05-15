Excessive alcohol advertising on street furniture in Dublin ‘not acceptable’

Umbrellas and wind-breakers for outdoor dining are often provided by drinks companies. Pic: Gerry Mooney

The excessive amount of free alcohol advertising outside businesses in Dublin has been called an “erosion of public space”, amid ongoing changes to street furniture licensing.

Items such as umbrellas, windbreakers and other signage, are often provided free of charge by alcohol providers as a form of advertising.

However, the large accumulation of alcohol advertising since the introduction of outdoor dining is “not acceptable”, Dublin City Council has claimed.

The council is undergoing a large increase in removals this month as it transitions from Covid permits to street furniture licences.

“We have met with the drinks industry on a couple of occasions and made it very clear to them that the state of some of our streets from an alcohol advertising point of view is not acceptable,” said Frank Lambe, DCC area manager.

“We are pushing them to significantly, if not completely, reduce or remove the alcohol advertising from street furniture.

“We are going to reach an issue that will have to be addressed whereby the furniture, in the main, is being provided free of charge by the hospitality industry and the drinks industry on the basis of the advertising,” he said.

Councillor Cat O’Driscoll said rules are needed for alcohol advertising on items such as umbrellas and windbreakers.

“In some streets you go down it’s just an ad for Peroni,” she said.

Councillor Joe Costello added that “certain businesses seem to be hogging the pavements”.

Councillor Cieran Perry said there is “value” in street furniture and the terms and conditions need to be clear.

Enforcement of street furniture licenses has increased since the end of the pandemic when only outdoor dining could take place.

So far this year, the council has issued 93 enforcement notices for street furniture and 13 removals have been carried out. Nine advertising boards have also been seized.

There is a “major” review currently being carried out on the role and value of outdoor street furniture across the city.

Meanwhile, there are backlogs in the street furniture licensing process given the large volume of applications and the turnaround time with the departments.

To date this year, 75 new applications have been received for street furniture licenses, which is likely to increase in the summer months.

“As we progress regularizing the transition from Covid Permits to Street Furniture Licences, we envisage a large increase in removals for May 2023,” said the council.

“We are continuing to engage with businesses and business representative groups to assist them in complying with the terms of their licences and will follow up with enforcement measures where necessary.”