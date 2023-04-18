Eviction scene artist Spicebag to join Tathony House protest in Dublin this Saturday

Artist Adam Doyle, aka Spice Bag, stands in front of the mural of his controversial reworking of The Eviction. Pic: Mark Condren.

The artist behind the controversial picture of gardaí attending a famine eviction scene will support a protest this weekend at Tathony House in Dublin.

The residents in 15 remaining households are facing eviction from the housing block in the south inner city.

They are calling on Dublin City Council to step in and purchase the block through the tenant-in-situ scheme or through an approved housing body.

Artist Adam Doyle, known as Spicebag, created the now infamous image from a 19th-century painting by Cork artist Daniel MacDonald of a Famine-era eviction.

He included contemporary photos of gardaí at more recent evictions. The image has since appeared as a mural on a house in Arbour Hill in Dublin.

Residents of Tathony House, Kilmainham, Dublin 8, received notice to quit in October, seen by Independent.ie, as the landlord intends to sell the property.

However, the remaining tenants have vowed to defy their eviction on June 2 and overhold.

Tenant James O’Toole, who has lived at Tathony House since 2009, said: “We might win at the RTB and our landlord will have to issue new eviction notices, but even if he wins we are not going.

“There’s nowhere to go except into homeless services and we all refuse to volunteer for homelessness.”

The residents are holding a protest this Saturday, April 22, at 3pm outside Tathony House, Bow Lane West, Dublin 8.

The rally will be addressed by tenants alongside Spice Bag, TDs, the tenants union CATU, United Against Racism and other supporting groups.

A resident of Tathony House battling lung cancer previously told Independent.ie that the eviction has left him “stressed and desperate”.

Gianluca Pollastro (42) was diagnosed with lung cancer at the beginning of October last year and is currently receiving treatment.

Mr Pollastro, who has been living at the property since June 2020, said there is “nowhere for us to go” as the tenants plan to stay past their eviction date in June.