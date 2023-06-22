Everything you need to know about the Dermot Kennedy gig at Marlay Park in Dublin this weekend

Dermot Kennedy will play two sold-out Marlay Park gigs this weekend.

Dermot Kennedy has become one of the biggest and fastest selling live artists ever following his historic run of Irish shows in 2022 – with eight huge concerts across Ireland.

He also headlined Electric Picnic to over 70,000 people in September and now the Rathcoole native is getting ready to headline Marlay Park this Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24.

Fans can prepare to hear the classics like Power Over Me and Outnumbered from the artist who is admired by the likes of Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes.

So, here’s everything you need to know if you’re heading to the gig:

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets are sold out, but you could get a resale ticket if you’re lucky.

When do gates open and when does the show start?

Gates will open at 4pm both evenings. The support acts are expected to take the stage around 5pm and Dermot will be on at around 8pm.

Will there be an opening act?

David Kushner, Kingfishr and Nell Mescal will open for Kennedy.

Can under-16s go?

All under-16s need a ticket and must be accompanied by an adult, parent, or guardian over the age of 18. According to Ticketmaster, you may be asked to prove your age with a photo ID, or you will be refused admission. Acceptable forms are passport, Garda age card or a driving licence.

What will the weather be like?

On Friday, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain throughout the day, according to Met Éireann. It will be slightly humid with highest temperatures of 19C to 21C and light to moderate southerly breezes.

On Saturday, it’s set to stay humid with occasional outbreaks of rain. It will be cloudy but there might be a bit of sunshine with highest temperatures of 19C to 24C in light to moderate southerly breezes.

What songs will Dermot perform?

Based of the most recent Sonder setlist, this is what Dermot may sing:

Blossom

Power Over Me

One Life

An Evening I Will Not Forget

Lost

Young & Free

Any Love

Dreamer

Moments Passed

Glory

Rome

Innocence and Sadness

After Rain

Outnumbered

Without Fear

Better Days

Homeward

Don't Forget Me

Kiss Me

Something to Someone

How do I get to Marlay Park?

The Luas green line will be running from the city centre to Dundrum and from there, it’s just a 35-minute stroll Marlay Park. There's also a shuttle bus from Dundrum Luas station leaving every half hour from 2pm.

If driving, you can go by Dublin city centre via Ranelagh, Clonskeagh, Goatstown, Sandyford, Grange Road and then on to College Road for carparks.

From the M50, exit at Junction 12 interchange, signposted R113 Knocklyon/ Firhouse. Follow Scholarstown Road, Ballyboden Way, Taylors Lane, turn right on to Whitechurch Road and then left on to College Road. Entrance to the carparks is off College Road.