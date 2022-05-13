‘Every day is a battle’ – Dubliner woke up one morning unable to feel his legs

A Dublin nurse has told how “every day is a battle” since her husband woke up one morning no longer able to feel his legs.

Brian McCarthy (47), from Rathfarnham, was diagnosed with Cauda Equina Syndrome earlier this year, a rare but serious neurological condition resulting from a herniated disc.

After undergoing emergency spinal surgery in Tallaght Hospital at the end of January, he was transferred to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, where he received 10 weeks’ specialist care.

His wife Sinead, a mental health nurse, said Brian is “struggling” since he returned home to his family two weeks ago.

“Now that he’s no longer in a rehab bubble, the reality is starting to kick in and he is more aware of the things he can’t do,” she said.

“He feels really bad for me – he was even upset that he wasn’t able to bring me up a cup of coffee in bed on Sunday morning. Everything is a battle these days.”

Since his diagnosis, Brian, a distribution supervisor, has been unable to work and the family are struggling with the costs of adapting their home to meet his needs.

Sinead said he has vastly reduced mobility and is mostly confined to a wheelchair. They are also planning to purchase a specially adapted car to help him regain some of his independence.

“The upfront costs for the car will be around €40,000 and we will be able to claim around €10,000 back through a grant,” Sinead said.

“We’ve been told we’re not entitled to anything for getting our home adapted, as the assessment is based on last year’s household earnings and we’re over the threshold.

“Hard working, middle-income earners like us get nothing – it’s an absolute disgrace.”

The couple, who have two children aged 12 and 16, as well as an adult daughter, have been told by an occupational therapist their bathroom is “unsafe” for Brian and will need to be fully wheelchair accessible.

While the prognosis for his condition is uncertain, Sinead remains hopeful he will make a good recovery over time.

More than €14,000 has been raised so far through a fundraising page set up to support the family.

“People have been absolutely amazing,” Sinead said. “I’m quite a private person and not one for being in the public eye or people knowing my business, but we had no other choice,” she said.

Donations to the fundraiser can be made here.