Essential works on historic Guinness Bridge to cost €1.5m

The Guinness Bridge over the Liffey was built in the 1870s as a link between Palmerstown and Farmleigh estate

Conservation works on the Guinness Bridge, which spans the River Liffey at the Strawberry Beds, will cost around €1.5m.

The “essential” works on the metal bridge and stone abutments will begin next month and is expected to take five months. The bridge is owned by Fingal County Council and is recorded as a protected structure.

The structure was originally commissioned by the Guinness family in the 1870s to provide a pedestrian crossing between Farmleigh Estate and Palmerstown to the south of the Liffey.

The Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Howard Mahony, said: “The Guinness Bridge is one of the 29 stops on the Liffey Valley Trail, and I am delighted the conservation works, which are badly needed, will be commencing in January.

“The bridge has been in existence for over 140 years and these works will ensure its preservation for many more years.”

The Chief Executive of Fingal County Council, Annmarie Farrelly, added: “Fingal is a heritage county and one of the council’s most important roles is to protect that heritage for future generations.

“The Guinness Bridge is another example of our continued commitment to conservation across Fingal.”

A serious overhaul of the structure is required to preserve the bridge and abutments. This work has been planned for some time under the care of a conservation design team.

Fingal County Council appointed Jons Civil Engineering Co Ltd to carry out the works. The project will cost almost €1.5m and is included in the Fingal Capital Plan with some grant support from the Structures at Risk Fund.

Repairs include replacement of damaged bearings, repair of masonry abutments, new gates to limit access on both sides and full cleaning and protective coating of the steel structure.

Scaffolding and wrapping of the bridge is needed during repair works and temporary traffic restrictions will also be needed on the Lower Road.