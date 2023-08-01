Environmental group calls for outright ban on disposable vapes

Disposable vapes are becoming a growing environmental and health concern. Pic: PA

An environmental group is putting pressure on government ministers to ban disposable vapes as they’re “almost advertised as candy”.

Voice Ireland has written to Ministers Ossian Smyth and Stephen Donnelly regarding the environmental and health problems that come with disposable vaping.

The group has a petition with almost 3,000 signatures to prohibit the sale of the product.

Stephen Byrne, Project Manager at Voice Ireland, said: “Disposable vapes have become a huge thing, they’re very noticeable on our streets as litter.

“They are non-biodegradable materials made out of plastic, electronics, lithium batteries, they contain harmful chemicals that can leach into the environment.

“They’re a waste of valuable resources too. They can contain lithium and copper, they have to be mined, they’re rare and they’re also what’s needed for a green economy.

“It’s estimated that the global disposable vape market uses 90 tonnes of lithium and 1,600 tonnes of copper. Those products are being wasted on a disposable object.

“In disposable vapes, they have an aerosol solution which has been seen to have inflammatory effects on the respiratory system.

“When you look at disposable vapes, they’re particularly attractive to young people. They come in all different flavours like cola and bubble-gum, they’re almost advertised as candy.

“It’s become as common as traditional smoking and it’s a gateway to smoking,” they said.

Voice Ireland wants to raise awareness on the environmental and health issues surrounding disposable vapes. The Government recently introduced legislation to ban the sale of vaping products to under-18s.

“We’re hoping for an outright ban. In the past, Ireland were leaders in tobacco control. In the 2000s we were the first country to ban them in the workplace and pubs,” a spokesperson for Voice Ireland said.

“Australia has brought in a lot of legislation surrounding vapes, particularly disposable vapes.

“We wrote an open letter to Ossian Smyth and Stephen Donnelly. Minister Donnelly wanted to ban the sale to minors and Ossian wanted an outright ban.

“Under Minister Smyth’s plans, there’s three ways there could be improved legislation. We’d hope for an outright ban through the waste management act.

“The other options include a deposit return scheme, retailers should be accepting back disposable vapes they sell.

“Option three is enforcing an EPR scheme so producers of disposable vapes are paying towards the waste management of them.”

Both Minister Ossian Smyth and Stephen Donnelly have been asked for comment.