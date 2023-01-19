‘Enough is enough’: Paralympian Martin Gordon and guide dog refused entry to restaurants, taxis and even the Luas

Martin Gordon has been refused entry to restaurants and taxis with his guide dog. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A paralympian refused entry to a Dublin restaurant because he uses a guide dog, has said “enough is enough” as these incidents happen “quite a lot”.

Paracyclist Martin Gordon, who represented Ireland in the 2020 Tokyo paralympics, was left “embarrassed” and “shell-shocked” after the latest incident.

Mr Gordon, who is a barrister and blind, has encountered the problem many times before, in particular with taxis in Dublin.

He tries to walk and use public transport as much as possible, but uses apps on his phone to book taxis around the city when needed.

“If you’re blind, you’re going to depend on taxis, more than most maybe. It’s hard enough to get a taxi,” he said.

“But it’s a growing trend. They pull up, see the dog and drive off. You get a notification saying ‘unfortunately your driver has cancelled the trip’. It happened to me last week.”

The paralympian added that he doesn't usually share the same issues on the Dart, Luas and buses which are generally “fine”.

However, he recalled one isolated incident of a Luas driver who told him, “I’m not moving this Luas until the dog is off”.

“It was very quickly resolved but it was embarrassing and a bit intimidating. When you have a disability you encounter issues everywhere at some point,” he said.

Martin Gordon was part of the Irish team at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Martin Gordon was part of the Irish team at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

On Saturday, Mr Gordon was refused entry to a Dublin city restaurant after the manager said there was a “no dogs policy”.

“We arrived at the door and the hostess said ‘I don’t know about the dog’ and got her manager. The manager came out and said straight away, ‘we don’t allow dogs in, our house policy is no dogs’,” Mr Gordon said.

He proceeded to tell the manager it was a guide dog, a Labrador Retriever called Juno, however, he was only offered a table outside on a cold January day.

“I’ve been using a guide dog for 20 years. My rights are that I’m allowed access to the restaurant, you have a legal obligation, you can’t say you have a house policy. The law allows a guide dog to come into the premises,” he said.

Mr Gordon said the issue of being refused entry with a guide dog is usually resolved at the door but “it doesn’t feel great”.

“You could be out with your family, your mates, you could be out with colleagues and you think ‘oh God, swallow me up’.

“There are times where you are refused and there is no talking to somebody and I’ve gotten to a point now that I’ve said enough is enough.

“There needs to be a wider conversation about discrimination and accessibility for people with disabilities, whether you’re a wheelchair users on the Dart or a guide-dog user in a restaurant.

“No discrimination is acceptable at any level,” he added.