Empty space in Ballyfermot transformed into Dublin’s newest public park

Peter Leonard, Deputy Head of Parks, Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland and Suzanne O'Connell, Executive Landscape Architect for DCC, at the official opening

Sydney Finn and cousin Indie Byrne enjoy the new park in Ballyfermot

Grainne and Robert Kilmurray with one-year-old Bobbi at the official opening of the People’s Park in Ballyfermot. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

An empty green space in Ballyfermot has been transformed into Dublin’s newest public park.

The Ballyfermot People’s Park was officially opened by outgoing Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland, who unveiled a special sculpture to mark the occasion.

The area, known locally as ‘The Field’ since Ballyfermot was first built, is now home to a vegetable patch, bee sanctuary and play facilities, as well as dedicated spaces for performances, meetings and markets.

Over 100 trees have been planted including oak, birch, alder and a number of specimen trees such as beech, larch and pines – expected to live for over 200 years.

While Ballyfermot already has a number of parks and open spaces, it was felt the area lacked a ‘village green’, according to Dublin City Council.

Tracey and Mark Domican with daughter Chloe in Ballyfermot

The opening of the new park, delivered by the council’s Parks, Biodiversity and Landscape Services section, follows eight months’ consultation with the local community.

On foot of residents’ suggestions, a movement trail and gym equipment have been provided, which meets the goals of the Dublin City Play Strategy.

It’s also intended that the park will host outdoor classrooms for local groups and schools to build awareness of the city’s biodiversity.

It’s expected that regular outdoor food and craft markets, in addition to events such as dog shows and live entertainment, will be held in the new park.

Speaking at the opening, Dublin’s Lord Mayor said: “It’s great to see projects like this come to fruition.

“I know the park will have a long-lasting and positive impact on the lives of local residents.”