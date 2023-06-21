Elderly woman seriously injured after collision with e-scooter in Dublin

Much of Eccles Street outside the Mater Hospital was cordoned off while gardaí dealt with the incident. Photo: Independent.ie

An elderly woman was left with serious injuries after a collision with an e-scooter in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

The pedestrian in her 80s was involved in the collision with the electric scooter on Eccles Street in Dublin 7.

She was taken for treatment at the adjacent Mater Hospital, gardaí said, as they appealed for witnesses.

“Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and an e-scooter which occurred on Eccles Street, Dublin 7, yesterday afternoon 20th June 2023,” a statement read.

“The incident occurred at approximately 3pm. A woman (80s) was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to be treated for what is believed to be serious injuries.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team.

“Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”