Eight hotels offering park and fly shuttle services to Dublin Airport

The Carlton Hotel is among those offering a park and fly service to Dublin Airport. Pic: Gerry Mooney

With all car parks at Dublin Airport currently “sold out”, and spaces limited in the weeks and months ahead, drivers can take advantage of nearby hotels offering park and fly shuttle services.

Earlier this week, Dublin Airport warned that both long-term and short-term car parking was “extremely limited”, and expected to remain that way throughout the summer.

However, many of the hotels around Dublin Airport provide parking with a shuttle bus service directly to the terminals.

Costs to park per night vary from hotel to hotel and spaces can be limited. All rates below include hotel parking for non-guests and a shuttle bus service that will transfer directly to the airport.

The drop off point for all shuttle services is located at Coach Park 16, near Terminals 1 and 2.

The hotels’ shuttle service is signposted in the arrival hall of both terminals and is located at the end of the glass tunnel, about a 3-minute walk from Terminal 1 and 5 minutes from Terminal 2.

Carlton Hotel

The Carlton Hotel, located five minutes from Dublin Airport on the Old Airport Road, provides a park and fly shuttle bus service from €15 per night.

Non-guests can park in the car park and avail of the shuttle bus service. However, spaces are limited. The shuttle runs every 20 minutes from 4am to 10am, and every 30 minutes from 10am to 4am.

Bookings must be made and prepaid on the Carlton Hotel website prior to using the service.

Metro Hotel

The Metro Hotel, 10 minutes from Dublin Airport at Santry Cross in Ballymun, offers a park and fly shuttle service with parking in an underground car park for €10 per night.

The airport shuttle bus runs every 30 minutes from 4am to 11.45pm and a minimum car park booking of three nights is required.

Hilton Hotel

The Hilton Hotel, 15 minutes from Dublin Airport on the Malahide Road, offers a park and fly shuttle bus service for €10 per night and no pre-booking is required.

Non-guests should go to reception, pay for the required number of nights and give the car registration number.

Clayton Hotel

The Clayton Hotel, located 10 minutes from Dublin Airport in Swords, offers a park and fly shuttle bus service from €14 per night. However, it is currently sold out until May 28 and therefore only available to guests.

The hotel runs a 24-hour shuttle bus service which runs every 25 minutes.

Park and fly for guests only:

Maldron Hotel

The Maldon hotel, a 3-minute walk from Dublin Airport in Corballis, provides parking for guests of the hotel at a cost, depending on the amount of nights stayed, under its Park, Stay and Fly package.

The shuttle services operate every 20 minutes from 4am to 10am and 6pm to 11pm. The service runs every 30 minutes outside of these hours.

Crown Plaza Hotel

The Crown Plaza Hotel, located 7 minutes from Dublin Airport in Santry, also offers a stay, park and fly package and parking is reserved for guests of the hotel. The shuttle service runs once every hour between 6am and 9pm daily.

Premier Inn Hotel

Chargeable on-site parking is available at the Premier Inn Hotel in Swords for €10 per day. However, parking is for hotel guests only. The shuttle bus service operates every half hour from 4.15am to 11pm and costs €2.50 to use the service.

Radisson Blu Hotel

The Radisson Blu Hotel in Corballis also only offers parking for guests staying at the hotel for a cost of €10 per night. No pre-booking is required. The shuttle bus operates on a continuous loop around the airport from 4am to 12.30am.