Eight alcohol-free activities to do in Dublin during Dry January

Lots of people are participating in Dry January for different reasons, maybe funds are a bit low, or you want to cleanse your body after a Christmas full of drinking and feasting.

You don’t have to sit in a pub and order a non-alcoholic beer or a mocktail while watching your friends get tipsy. Instead, you can try something different.

Here are eight booze-free activities for you to enjoy in Dublin – you might even consider prolonging Dry January.

Tea with a twist

Take a step back in time with Vintage Tea Trips and experience Dublin in a unique way. You can enjoy some afternoon tea treats, great conversation and tap your feet along to some fabulous 1950s jazz while taking in the sights of the city on a “biscuit tin on wheels”.

Escape Rooms

Like Cluedo, but in real life. You collect clues, figure out puzzles and solve the mystery in a Dublin escape room. There’s an abundance of them around the city including Clockwork Key Escape Room in Temple Bar, Escape Boat on the Grand Canal Dock, and Escape Dublin on Aungier Street, to name a few. You’re guaranteed to have a fun time, and the more, the merrier.

Axe Throwing

Do you still have a bit of that Grinch Christmas rage inside you? Did you have to sit beside your creepy uncle at dinner or have a family feud over a board game? Well, Axe Club in Dublin is the best place to let your anger out and unleash your inner Viking. Just off Gaelic Street, near Connolly Station, the ‘axeperts’ will take you through the basics and when you land the axe in the target, there is no better sense of satisfaction.

Rock climbing

The Gravity Climbing Centre in Inchicore is perfect for all, including first time rock climbers as it is deemed the best indoor bouldering in Ireland. You will find hundreds of boulder problems to suit everyone from complete beginner to elite, with new boulders set weekly to keep you motivated.

Viking Splash

A quirky, but informative voyage. Roar your way through Dublin City in a unique land and water experience. The guides provide a fun, informative and unforgettable experience for all ages, taking in the cathedrals and Georgian Dublin before splashing into the Grand Canal basin for a short cruise by the iconic U2 studios.

The Irish Rock ‘N’ Roll Museum

Based in the heart of Dublin city centre, The Irish Rock ‘N’ Roll Museum in The Button Factory is the perfect place to get heavily immersed in Irish music culture and history. The museum features fascinating acts like Thin Lizzy, The Cranberries, U2, The Undertones and Sinead O’Connor.

Rainforest Adventure Golf

Located in Dundrum Town Centre, there are two indoor mini-golf courses, a café, and a mini arcade. No booking is required, so it’s a perfect last-minute plan. Just simply turn up and get playing on the Aztec and Mayan themed 18-hole courses. According to their website, “each course takes approximately 45 minutes to play and is suitable for all ages and skill levels”.

Leisureplex

A blast from the past, revisit your childhood by going to Leisureplex. You can play pool or have a game of bowling, and there’s plenty of retro arcade games to bring you back to the good old days. You can visit Coolock, Blanchardstown, Tallaght or Charlestown.