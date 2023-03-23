EastEnders star Charlie Brooks ‘looking forward to the people the most’ on Dublin visit

EastEnders star Charlie Brooks will star in The Ocean at the End of the Lane at the Bord Gais Theatre

EastEnders star Charlie Brooks is planning to take time out from her busy theatre schedule to explore Dublin’s nature.

Charlie will be appearing on the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre stage from March 28 until April 1, playing the role of Ursula in Neil Gaiman’s The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

Thankfully, the soap legend has a bit of time off when she comes to the capital and is hoping to reconnect with the simplicity of life during her visit here.

“I’m very, very excited about coming to Dublin, I think it’ll be great. I always have great conversations with the Irish actually, I’m looking forward to the people the most,” she said.

“I’d really love to go for a nice walk in Dublin, I’d love to familiarise myself with the area. I’d love to go on a day trip, nature is calling me.

“I’m in hotel rooms, in cars, travelling around a lot, in theatres, in dark spaces which I love, but I need the seaside and cliffs.”

As well as playing Janine Butcher in EastEnders, the English actress is a former winner of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and has appeared on stage in A Streetcar Named Desire.

Charlie is also the founder of iampro, an online drama school and creative hub. She admits that theatre is completely different compared to acting for television.

“It’s very different to EastEnders, I finished filming and the very next day I went onto the stage,” she said.

“Being on film and TV is much smaller and this play, in particular, I try to find the truth in it. But it’s quite heightened as well, it’s a big production, you really have to fill the space.

“It’s completely different, it’s live but you feel in control of it. If you don’t like something you do, you can do it differently the next night. With TV, you’re not really in control of what goes out.

Aimee McGolderick, Charlie Brooks and Trevor Fox in The Ocean at the End of the Lane

“As a theatrical experience, this is probably like nothing else. It doesn’t fall into musical theatre but the scale of production, with regards to the illusions and the magic, the themes that run through the piece.

“The journey and the movement this young boy goes on feels very cinematic on stage so it’s really something quite extraordinary.

“I was so moved by the play for so long, I’m so happy to be a part of it. The cast still have big discussions about what it’s about. The themes feel so profound and thought provoking in many ways.

“It makes me think about my own mortality, it makes me think about the universe and what else is out there, it makes me think about childhood, about friendship and past relationships.

“One of my favourite lines in the play is that ‘you don’t pass or fail at being a person’. It’s recognition that we’re all trying our best and sometimes, we don’t get it right.

“I learn new things about the play all the time, on a different day it could make me feel different than the day before and that’s what’s so brilliant about it,” she added.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane runs from March 28 until April 1. There are still some tickets available from €21.50 and are on sale now from Ticketmaster.