Dunnes Stores building in Dún Laoghaire ‘an eyesore’, says councillor

The building on George's Street, owned by Dunnes Stores, has fallen into disrepair

A petition has been launched to add an abandoned “eyesore” in Dún Laoghaire to the Derelict Sites Register.

Councillor Lorraine Hall, who started the petition on Monday, is calling on Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council to register the four buildings on George’s Street Upper as officially derelict.

Cllr Hall said the neglected building, owned by Dunnes Stores, is a “blight” on the town and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

The petition is aiming to hit 5,000 signatures and reached more than 400 in the first 24 hours of its launch.

“These buildings are right in the heart of our town, they have been vacant for ten plus years,” Ms Hall said. “They are a total eyesore.

“It’s completely at odds with the best interests of our town, it’s not what local residents or businesses want. It makes the town look vacant and derelict,” she added.

The local authority previously carried out an inspection of the building and it was deemed to be not derelict.

However, to improve its appearance, the council has paid to erect murals on the front of the building. The windows at the back of the building are blocked to prevent access.

Cllr Hall said it is “appalling” that the building has been neglected during a housing crisis and is calling for another inspection.

“We have four very large buildings within our town centre that are completely vacant and unused for many years,” she said.

“It’s a clear sign of dereliction, there is no light getting in and no ventilation. It’s so unsightly. We need to activate these buildings.”

Cllr Hall said she wants to send a “clear message” to the local authority.

In January, the Government launched a €150m fund for local authorities to tackle vacant and derelict buildings for housing.

“The local authority can compulsorily purchase buildings and I’m calling on the council to add these buildings to the derelict sites register,” said Cllr Hall.

Sites entered on the Register are subject to an annual derelict sites levy of 7pc of market value which will continue to apply until the site is rendered non-derelict.

The Derelict Sites Act 1990 provides that a local authority can compulsorily acquire a property on the derelict sites register.

However, the derelict site cannot be compulsorily acquired by the council without the consent of An Bord Pleanála if an objection is made.

Independent.ie has contacted Dunnes Stores for comment.