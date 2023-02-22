Dundrum Town Centre parking charges to increase next month

Parking charges at Dundrum Town Centre will increase next month. Pic: Stephen Collins/Collins

The price of parking at Dundrum Town Centre is to increase for customers from next month.

The centre has announced that parking charges will rise by 30c from March 1 due to “increased costs”. The centre currently offers 2,371 car parking spaces.

Parking at the centre will now cost €3.30 for the first three hours, while the daily rate will increase to €9.30 for the day.

The centre said it will still offer half price parking up to 10am on weekdays.

“We would like to let you know that Dundrum Town Centre will be introducing a 30c increase on car parking tariffs from March 1,” a statement said.

“We have maintained the current tariff since 2016 despite the increased costs over that period.

“While our costs have risen significantly, we have capped the increase at 30c for 2023,” they added.