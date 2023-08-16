Dún Laoghaire RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crew responded to 10 calls for assistance in one week alone

The volunteer lifeboat crew of Dún Laoghaire RNLI have launched both their Inshore and All Weather lifeboats to 10 calls for assistance from the public over the past week

Anyone planning activities near the water is urged to make the necessary preparations after the volunteer lifeboat crew of Dún Laoghaire RNLI responded to 10 call outs around the Dublin Bay area over the past week.

Dún Laoghaire RNLI Lifeboat operations manager Ed Totterdell said the right preparation before going out on or near the water can ensure safety in the event of an emergency.

“We would encourage anyone planning a water-based activity or even walking or running near the coast, to always have a means of communication with you, such as a VHF radio and know how to raise the alarm, by dialling 999 or 112 and asking for the Coast Guard.

“As we continue to enjoy the summer weather, we would remind everyone that basic preparation leads to heightened safety in an emergency. Always ensure your boat and engine are seaworthy and that you have enough fuel for your trip.

“Always wear a lifejacket or suitable flotation device for your activity and let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back,” he added.

Incidents over the past week included broken down boats, speedboats running out of fuel, a fisherman stranded on the rocks, walkers cut off by the tide at Sandymount strand and boats with propellers tangled on fishing pots.

Calls were also receive from people on board stricken craft and people on shore who observed concerning scenes on the water.

Those affected were taken care of and returned safely to shore in each instance.

In two instances, lifeboat crews were called having just completed their evening training sessions.

Other call outs were made while volunteer crew were at their homes and business at the time. They travelled to the Dún Laoghaire lifeboat station to launch in less than nine minutes.

“Behind every call out, no matter how minor or major, is a person in difficulty and unsure of what to do to get themselves to safety. It can be a very frightening experience,” Mr Totterdell said.

“We have a fantastic team of volunteers here who train for every type of call out and will look out after people when something goes wrong on the water.”