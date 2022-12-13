Dún Laoghaire Baths finally reopen after €18m revamp

The Dún Laoghaire Baths reopened today after a 17-year campaign and an €18m upgrade

The Dún Laoghaire Baths finally crossed the finish line and reopened today after a 17-year campaign.

While the baths have been widely welcomed by locals, there will be no swimming pool, an amenity highly sought by campaigners.

Swimmers can enter the water at the jetty, which will also be used as a landing point for kayaks. The council said there is still a possibility for an open sea pool in the future, “subject to approval”.

“During the construction, a rectangular concrete void was left below the surface of the amphitheatre area, with a concrete ‘lid’ covering it, allowing for the inclusion of a tidal pool,” said the council.

The final cost of the baths are an estimated €18m, an increase from the original budget of €13.5m planned by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

“There was an increase in the cost due to the significant structural work required to underpin and stabilise the main building and to restore walls along the embankment at Queens Road as well as the construction of the jetty,” sad the council.

An official opening ceremony was held today to celebrate the re-opening of the historic facility, dating back to 1843.

The new facility will have a 35-metre jetty with built-in seating, a changing shelter, toilet facilities, a Roger Casement statue, refurbishment of the Edwardian gazebo in the beach garden and a new walkway from Newtownsmith.

The former pavilion building has also been refurbished to provide studio space for artists, as well as a gallery and a café with a view of Scotsman’s Bay.

The café will have a terrace outside which will link across to the People’s Park as well as down to the sea. The pavilion building and café will open in the New Year.

There are plans in 2023 for a new walkway between Dún Laoghaire’s East Pier and the Dún Laoghaire Baths.

Frank Curran, chief executive at Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, said: “The project was guided by our policy of improving public realm for our communities and linking the seafront with the town centre.

“It complements and is linked to the People's Park, the Lexicon library and The Metals. We look forward to welcoming local residents and visitors to the newly restored landmark.

“Once again, the iconic Dún Laoghaire Baths is back at the heart of it all, in this unique location.”

The baths were due to open in the spring of 2020, however, “covid and other factors” pushed the opening date back. The winter opening is four and a half years since development on the baths began in 2018.