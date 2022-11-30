Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, who helped organise the Cobblestone campaign, features in the film North Circular

Dublin’s community spirit remains strong, according to one of the stars of the new film, North Circular.

The highly anticipated documentary from Dublin-based filmmaker Luke McManus hits cinemas nationwide this Friday, December 2.

The award-winning feature travels the length of Dublin’s fabled North Circular Road, from the Phoenix Park to Dublin Port, and tells the story of the locals in music and song.

The film celebrates the vibrant cultural heritage of the various neighbourhoods the road connects, along with addressing the challenges of those living along the famed road.

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, organiser of the Save the Cobblestone campaign, said: “The film starts out in the Phoenix Park, and it goes as far as the quays. Different segments look at different parts of the North Circular.

Read More

“I was involved in the Stoneybatter part which looked at the Cobblestone campaign with a lot of musicians and singers involved. The way Luke captured the protest was great.

“It was good to look back at the energy from that campaign. It was really powerful, a huge number of people got behind it.

“It does a great job at highlighting some of the issues in the city and the struggles people are going through, but at the same time it shows community spirit,” he added.

The film includes searing musical performances from Eoghan in the North Circular area, or ‘The Norrier’ as it’s affectionately referred to by locals.

Expand Close Luke McManus filmed the documentary, North Circular. Pic: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Luke McManus filmed the documentary, North Circular. Pic: Steve Humphreys

He plays the flute and concertina in the Cobblestone, and he sings too, so he was delighted that it became a concrete part of the film.

“I’ve been going there for 15 years now, more often now that I’ve been living around the corner. I’d be there most weeks to meet people or play a few tunes,” Eoghan said.

“The musical community is massive there, it’s like a cultural hub. It’s great for musicians and Dublin in general.

“There are lots of events there too, whether it’s singing sessions or concerts. It’s a massive part of musical and cultural life.

“When it was decided that a hotel would be built on top of it, we had to push back against it.

“Myself, a bunch of other musicians and locals organised the Save the Cobblestone protest which became a vocal part of the documentary.”