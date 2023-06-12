Dublin’s The Westin Hotel scraps new name over slavery links

The Westin Hotel on the city’s Westmoreland Street announced in April that it would be changing its name to The Westmoreland Hotel.

The owners of a Dublin hotel are changing its name for a third time after facing criticism over the proposed rebranding.

The Westin Hotel on the city’s Westmoreland Street announced in April that it would be changing its name to The Westmoreland Hotel.

However, soon after the new moniker was announced, it was reported that the hotel had “inadvertently” been named after slavery defender John Fane, the 10th Earl of Westmorland.

Fane was “a defender of slavery and denounced attempts to end it in the House of Lords in London in 1799,” according to The Irish Times.

After receiving “feedback from patrons and others”, general manager Joanne Dillon confirmed this week that The Westin Hotel would be reversing its decision to rebrand to The Westmoreland Hotel and would instead be known as The College Green Hotel going forward.

“College Green is one of the most historic yet contemporary and dynamic locations in Dublin where journeys converge at the heart of a bustling city,” Dillon told the Irish Times.

“Having initially considered a renaming to The Westmoreland Hotel, we took on board the feedback from patrons and others, which alongside reflection on our environment and patron experience, informed our decision to opt for a new name.

“We are very excited to adopt The College Green Hotel as our new brand and are grateful to those who shared their views. It feels right for us and for our patrons, both now and for the future.

"We will continue as The Westin Dublin for the coming months and look forward to becoming The College Green Hotel at the end of the year.”

The hotel’s website has not yet been updated to reflect the changed name and at the time of publication states that The Westin will be “re-imagined as The Westmoreland Hotel” on June 13.

“The hotel will become an Autograph Collection Hotel, continuing its journey with and as part of Marriott Bonvoy,” it adds.

“We are embarking on this adventure to allow us to express our truly unique personality, our location in the beating heart of Dublin city, our magnificent guest bedrooms, The Banking Hall and The Atrium Lounge.

“Over the past two years, the hotel has seen significant investment including the refurbishment of all guest bedrooms and suites, the addition of 19 heritage bedrooms and a redesigned hotel lobby, culminating in a complete transformation of our offering for your enjoyment.

“We now have a greater opportunity to showcase our embracing personal service and our luxurious surroundings, and you can be assured of the same genuine Irish hospitality, five-star service, comfort and luxury we have been renowned for.”