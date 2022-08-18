‘Dublin’s smaller retailers suffering’ as closures rise due to inflation

Smaller retailers in Dublin are starting to feel the pinch of rising costs

There has been a reported increase in Dublin businesses closing as they struggle to deal with inflation, the Ukraine war and post-Covid debt.

Small retailers told Independent.ie their customer base had fallen as consumers started to tighten their belts. They’ve also been hit by increased utility bills and higher supplier costs.

Some small grocery stores are also anxious that customers are fleeing to big supermarkets to avail of low cost vegetables - leaving some businesses in crisis.

Some retailers have had to cut business hours due to a drop in trade and often a shortage of staff.

Neil McDonnell, chief executive of the Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association (ISME), said he’s seen a recent increase of closures in Dublin, with a 30pc shutter rate in some areas.

“I’ve been talking to eateries around Kildare Street and a lot of the cafés and sandwich places are saying their footfall is significantly down,” Mr McDonnell said.

“I know two that have not reopened since the pandemic. One café closed one of their businesses, as they were not getting enough trade.

“They just said they’re not doing this anymore. Customers are at the point where they’re willing to sacrifice quality for price.

“Dublin’s small retailers are suffering, as they can’t do the discount deals of the larger stores. But you can’t knock the customer either, as they’re living under savage inflation.”

One small retailer told Independent.ie they were facing closure because the majority of their trade was being swallowed up by large supermarkets.

Others felt that some larger companies are still working remotely and that has led to a drop in footfall.

Jim Stafford, managing director of Friel Stafford, a financial consultant company in Dublin 2, said businesses had seen a “massive increase in costs”.

“Even those on €80,000 salaries can’t afford to pay their mortgages, as the cost of petrol to commute has gone through the roof.

“Consumer spending has really been hit by inflation. If people can’t afford to pay more, they have no option but to curb spending and buy better value.

“We have seen an increase in voluntary liquidation. Businesses have run out of runway. They see the difficulties down the line with the Ukrainian crisis and after Covid.”

Mr Stafford said one of the “big practical impacts” being felt was for businesses who’d taken part in the warehousing debt scheme run by Revenue, during the pandemic.

“We have had a lot of businesses warehousing their debt,” he said. “They can do it until December but then they have to start paying back.

“Some businesses are realising their viability hasn't restored to take on the burden of the debt they’ve built over the last few years.

“Many businesses have decided to go into liquidation because of that.”

The ending of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme earlier this year, had also placed a strain on some businesses.

“Many businesses might just be breaking even,” he said. “I think the hospitality and retail sector - the small retailers in particular - but some larger ones too, are really impacted.

“We won’t see the real statistics until quarter three and four, later in this year. Some businesses were able to survive up until June, due to Government support and that has been withdrawn.

“Others are looking at debt and repayment plans and it’s decision time for them,” he said.