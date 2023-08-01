Dublin’s Phoenix Park bus service due to launch this month

The new bus service will operate from Parkgate Street to the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre and is part of a move to reduce traffic using the park

A bus service for Dublin’s Phoenix Park is due to launch at the end of this month, following an issue with buses not fitting through one of the park’s historic gates.

Plans for the first public bus service through the park were put on hold last year after it emerged that certain gates to the park were too narrow to facilitate buses.

It has been confirmed that the National Transport Authority (NTA) is working with Dublin Bus and the Office of Public Works (OPW) to secure a new bus service between Parkgate Street and the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre, which will launch this month.

The pilot service will serve Chesterfield Avenue, as tourist buses do at present, but will not proceed further west than the visitor centre located near the heart of the park.

A bus service had originally been planned from Heuston Station through the Cabra Gate as far as Broombridge Station.

However, this will not go ahead due to issues with the bus fleet not being able to navigate the Cabra Gate safely.

The new bus service is aimed to encourage a switch to sustainable modes of transport to the park which is visited by about 10 million people each year.

The park, which is accessed by thousands of commuters each day, will undergo a parking overhaul under a new draft strategy, published by the OPW in April, aimed at reducing congestion within the park.

The plans include introducing parking fees and extending car park capacity, as well construction of a permanent cycle lane and increased cycle parking facilities.

The OPW has said while the parking charges may be “divisive”, the changes could support the uptake of sustainable travel.

The new bus route will serve a number of amenities in the park including Áras an Uachtaráin, Dublin Zoo, Victorian Flower Gardens, Biodiversity Information Centre, Phoenix Café and the Tea Rooms.

The park is also home to number of monuments and sights such as the the Magazine Fort, the Phoenix Monument, a Prehistoric Burial Chamber, the Wellington Testimonial, Papal Cross and the People’s Gardens.

Dublin Zoo is one of the biggest attractions in the park, visited by 25pc of the Irish population each year and has a future growth target of 1.5 million annual visitors by 2031.

A spokesperson for the NTA said more details of the new service will be available closer to the launch date. The OPW was also contacted for comment.