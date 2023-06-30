Dublin’s Parliament Street goes traffic-free at weekends for the summer

Parliament Street will be traffic-free from 11am to 11pm every weekend during the summer. Pic: Gareth Chaney

From tomorrow, Parliament Street in Dublin’s city centre will officially go traffic-free at weekends for the summer.

The street will be closed to traffic on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am until 11pm, beginning on July 1 and running until late August.

The reduction of vehicles coming from Capel Street, on the opposite side of the Liffey, has already seen traffic reduced significantly on Parliament Street.

Traffic-free trials previously took place last summer on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Feedback from those trials and others conducted in 2021 requested more family-friendly times.

This year, the street will close to traffic from 11am to entice more families into the area. The move will be celebrated with magicians and face-painting from 1pm-6pm this weekend.

Deliveries can still be made on the street up to 11am and Essex Quay and Essex St will remain open. Local access will be maintained between Essex Gate and Essex Street East.

Emergency vehicular access will also be maintained at all times for emergency services.

Permanent changes to Parliament Street are currently being finalised as part of the City Centre Transport Study, a draft of which will be published for public consultation in August or September.