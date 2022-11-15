Dublin’s Parliament Street could be next on traffic-free list as three options put to council

A traffic-free trial was carried out on Parliament Street during the summer. Pic: Gareth Chaney /Collins

Three separate options to permanently reduce traffic on Parliament Street in Dublin will be put to councillors on Monday following the recent pedestrianisation of Capel Street.

A traffic-free trial was carried out during the summer – on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6.30pm to 11pm – and Dublin City Council is now considering plans to permanently reduce traffic on the street.

The reduction of vehicles coming from Capel Street, on the opposite side of the Liffey, has already seen traffic reduced significantly on Parliament Street.

Combined with the existing left turn ban from the quays, traffic flow has decreased by 60pc on Parliament Street, with a 72pc reduction in car traffic.

Cycling numbers have also increased on the street – up 14pc – since Capel Street became traffic free.

At the busiest hour on Parliament Street there is one car per minute, while there is an average of one car every two minutes throughout the day.

Now that traffic-free plans are being introduced, a range of issues must be taken into account, including bus services, local access, deliveries and cycling.

There are currently 110 buses a day on Parliament Street and a bus stop which serves the 79 and 79a routes. A council report said consideration must be made for the impact any changes would have on the revised BusConnects network.

It is proposed that cycling will still be allowed on Parliament Street, and a contraflow cycling lane will be explored, provided it has been implemented on Capel Street.

The council has suggested three separate options to pedestrianise the street and will present these options to councillors on Monday.

The first is to make Parliament Street public transport only. Under this option buses, taxis and cycling will be permitted, and deliveries will be allowed up to 11am.

This will remove private vehicles from the space whilst maintaining buses and taxis, which are the biggest users of the street late at night.

The second option would be to reduce Parliament Street to one lane. This would include potentially extending the footpath on each side by about 1 metre and reducing traffic to one lane, with some indented loading bays provided.

The third option to be presented to councillors would make Parliament Street entirely traffic free.

The report states it is likely this would need to be in two sections – between the quays and Essex Street East, and between Essex Street East and Lord Edward Street.

A route between Essex Gate and Essex St East from west to east would be kept open to traffic to allow for access to the disabled bays, the court, the hotel, deliveries and for resident access.

According to the report, half of deliveries take place on the street between 6am and 11am, which are typical delivery hours in the city.

It has been suggested deliveries could be made by allowing access from Essex Gate across Parliament Street, while the retention of the loading bays on the street will also be considered.