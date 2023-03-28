Dublin’s only alcohol-free bar closes its doors

Vaughan Yates, owner of The Virgin Mary, at the opening of the alcohol-free bar in 2019. Pic: Niall Carson/PA

Dublin’s only alcohol-free bar has announced its permanent closure.

The Virgin Mary Bar on Capel Street opened in May 2019 and several months later it was forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bar, part of the TVM Collective Group, specialises in alcohol-free cocktails, beers and drinks.

In a statement on social media, the bar shared that it is time for an “exciting new chapter” and will be bringing the business on the road.

The business will go mobile, appearing at festivals, events and pop up venues selling alcohol-free drinks.

The bar announced the closure of its premises on Capel Street over the weekend and said: “Dear friends, our time at 54 Capel Street has come to a close. But this marks an exciting new chapter for us… The Virgin Mary Bar is going mobile.

“As part of the wider tvmcollective franchise operation, we are thrilled to be bringing our new ‘TVM On The Road’ concept to events, festivals, pop-up venues and much more around the island of Ireland,” it said.

The Virgin Mary Bar thanked customers that have come through its doors over the years and said updates will follow in the coming months.

“A huge thank you to all those who have supported us since we opened our doors in May 2019. Here’s to the next chapter,” it said.

The closure is one of many in the hospitality industry across Dublin following rising energy and running costs.