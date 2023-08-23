Dublin’s Molly Malone statue vandalised for a second time

The graffiti, saying '7 years bad luck' and 'good luck' was cleaned up by Dublin City Council staff. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The Molly Malone statue on Suffolk Street which has been vandalised again. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Dublin’s iconic Molly Malone statue has been vandalised for a second time this month.

The polished bronze statue on Suffolk Street in the city centre was daubed with graffiti in green paint following a separate attack on the statue last week.

The landmark statue, created after the famous “Cockles and Mussels” song set in Dublin, is a popular tourist attraction in the city, often drawing people to have their photo taken with it.

The graffiti vandals wrote “7 years bad luck” across the statue’s chest, while “good luck” was sprayed on the wheelbarrow.

A clean-up operation took place early this morning with staff at Dublin City Council removing the green paint.

On social media, the council said: “Poor aul Molly got some TLC this morning after the senseless vandalism that occurred on her recently. Thanks Eoghan for her Glow Up.”

The statue was designed by sculptor Jeanne Rynhart and originally unveiled on Grafton Street by then Lord Mayor of Dublin, Ben Briscoe, during the 1988 millennium celebrations.

However, in July 2014, the statue was relocated to Suffolk Street to make way for Luas track-laying work at the old location.

The statue portrays Molly as a young woman in 17th-century dress, complete with a cart on which she supposedly traded cockles and mussels in Dublin.

Green graffiti on the famous Molly Malone statue in Dublin. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The incident follows another attack on the statue last week when black paint was daubed across the front of the statue. It remains unclear whether the two incidents are linked.

In a statement last week, DCC told Independent.ie: “We can confirm that the Molly Malone statue has been vandalised with black paint. We will be removing the paint as soon as possible.”

The statue has been vandalised in the past, including in 2014 when it was sprayed with red paint.