Dublin’s Merrion Square to host Covid commemoration event

Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland will give the opening speech at the commemoration. Pic: Arthur Carron

A Covid-19 commemorative event will be held in Dublin’s Merrion Square Park this weekend as part of the National Day of Remembrance.

The special ceremony, open to the public, takes place this Sunday from 1pm near the south-east entrance of the park.

Dublin City Council said the event had been organised to recognise the efforts of volunteers and workers during the pandemic, as well as remember those who lost their lives.

Running for approximately 40 minutes, it will feature performances by a variety of artists and poets, including Theo Dorgan and Paula Meehan.

Meehan will read The Light Returning, a poem she describes as “written out of the darkness of the Covid years as a gesture of hope and resilience”.

“It celebrates the comfort of the natural world and offers gratitude for surviving to welcome back the light of spring,” she said.

There will be additional performances by uilleann piper Fiadh Fitzpatrick and the Continuum Youth Choir, with participation from Dublin Civil Defence and Dublin Fire Brigade.

The opening speech will be given by Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland.

“After a challenging two years and countless hardships faced, this event is an opportunity for the people of Dublin to come together and remember those we lost and to recognise those who guided us through the pandemic,” she said.

Civil Defence officer James McConnell said their teams had provided over 54,000 voluntary hours towards the city's efforts to combat the effects of Covid-19.

“We are delighted the hard work of our dedicated volunteers will be recognised at this important event,” he said.

The Merrion Square event is just one of many commemorative ceremonies taking place across the country this weekend.

In addition, the Government designated this Friday, March 18, as a once-off public holiday in recognition of the national effort over the past two years.

From next February, a permanent public holiday will be established to coincide with St Brigid’s Day.