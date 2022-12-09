Dublin’s live animal crib returns in new location at St Stephen’s Green

Arlo Egan from the YMCA crèche on Aungier St with staff member Robin Slattery meet a donkey at the crib.

Sadhbh McGonagle (3) and other children from the YMCA creche on Aungier Street at the opening of the live animal crib in St Stephen’s Green. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

After weeks of controversy, Dublin’s traditional live crib is back – albeit in a new location.

Local children dressed as angels and a gospel choir officially launched the crib at St Stephen’s Green, in what was described as “a gift from the farmers of Ireland to the people of Dublin”.

Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan, who has responsibility for the Office of Public Works, and Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Tim Callinan joined children from the YMCA creche on Aungier Street and the Lucan Gospel Choir to celebrate the opening of the crib at the Summer House.

The Dean of Christchurch Rev Dermot Dunne and Father Gary Chamberland from the Notre Dame-Newman Centre also performed a blessing at the site, which features a goat, a donkey and two sheep.

In keeping with a tradition going back to 1995, when the live crib was first introduced as a Christmas attraction at Dublin City Council’s Mansion House, farmer Fionn Sherlock – whose grandfather John and grand-uncle Joe Gallagher have been supplying the animals for almost 30 years – will return them each night to his Co Wicklow farm.

Mr O’Donovan branded the decision by Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy not to hold the live crib at the Mansion House this year as “bizarre”.

He invited families to come to the park to carry on the tradition after he intervened to install an alternative live crib in collaboration with the IFA. Ms Conroy has said she believes a live animal display was inappropriate in a busy city centre.

Mr O’Donovan said: “We were happy to work with the IFA to help find a new home for the crib and to ensure the continuation of this lovely family tradition in our capital city.

“It offers an opportunity to celebrate and reflect on the nativity story over the next few weeks, and I hope families will come and enjoy this and the other wonderful festive activities organised in the city this winter.”

Mr Callinan, meanwhile, said animal welfare is paramount and the shelter “has been installed in line with the Farm Animal Welfare Advisory Council’s guidelines”.

“We chose today to open the crib as it signifies the connection between rural and urban communities,” Mr Callinan said yesterday.

“The live animal crib is a gift from the farmers of Ireland to the people of Dublin.

“It’s a wonderful part of the tradition in Dublin before Christmas.

“It’s worth taking a few minutes away from the bustling streets to the calm of St Stephen’s Green to see the crib and nativity scene.”

The crib is open to the public every day between now and December 22 and can be viewed from external rails outside the venue.