Dublin’s inner city to trial community wardens funded by criminal seizures

Jervis Street will be among those to benefit from the new scheme

Dublin’s north inner city is set to trial Community Safety Wardens, funded by previous criminal seizures, in an effort to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The North Inner City Local Community Safety Partnership applied for funding under the Community Safety Innovation Fund made available by the Department of Justice.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee previously said: “This fund reflects the successes of An Garda Síochána and the Criminal Assets Bureau in identifying and seizing the ill-gotten gains of criminals.

“Working together, we will build stronger, safer communities. By putting this money back into the community, we can show there is a direct link between the activities of law enforcement and improving community safety.

“Community Safety is about people feeling safe within their communities. It’s vital that we empower people to proactively address concerns and build stronger and safer communities.”

The Local Community Safety Partnership (LCSP) will pilot a Community Safety Warden Scheme in Wolfe Tone Park and surrounding areas.

This will include Ryders Row, Anglesey Row, Capel Street, Jervis Street, Jervis Lane, Swift Row, Wolfe Tone Street, Strand Street, Mary Street and Mary’s Abbey.

The wardens will hopefully contribute to a reduction in negative community incidents, crime, and the fear of crime by reassuring residents and visitors through their highly visible presence.

The funding is now secured and will be administered by DublinTown who, along with the LCSP, are the lead partners in managing the Community Safety Warden Scheme, which will be piloted for one year.

This area was chosen as a high-profile commercial and residential area, with an estimated footfall of five million visits a year, between shoppers, residents and tourists.

A spokeswoman from the Community Safety Department at DCC said: “Wolfe Tone Park has benefited from a regeneration scheme and the surrounding streets, including Capel Street, have been pedestrianised and made suitable for pro-community and social activities.

“It is intended that the Community Safety Wardens will support this aim. The scope of the Community Safety Wardens will be to provide a visible presence, foster communication with stakeholders, signposting relevant services and arrange pro-social community events.

“This scheme will reimagine a positive perception of safety for all users of the space. The wardens have no enforcement capacity and will report any criminal activity observed to gardai and keep a record of the report and the response time.”

The scheme will establish effective grassroots communication with state and community services, including detached youth workers, An Garda Siochána, local drug and alcohol programmes and Dublin City Council.

There will also be a proactive approach in planning pro-community activity with local residents and local businesses.