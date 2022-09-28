Dublin’s historic Liffey Swim ‘should be televised’, says winner

Melissa Corbally, from the NAC Master’s Swimming Club in Dublin, who won the women's race at the Liffey Swim

The women’s winner of this year’s Liffey Swim has expressed her surprise that the historic 102-year-old race isn’t televised.

Melissa Corbally (49), from the NAC Master’s Swimming Club in Dublin, won the race at the weekend in a time of 47 minutes and 51 seconds.

“Given the historical significance of the race to the city, you’d expect it to be broadcast on TV,” she said.

Around 450 people took part in the annual race last Saturday, entering the chilly waters at the Rory O’More bridge before making their way to Custom House Quay, a distance of 2.2 km.

“I feel like I did it for my brother, Jason, who lost his life sixteen years ago in the Liffey. ​I dedicate this race to him,” Melissa said.

“I didn’t swim for five years after his death, but swimming eventually helped me overcome my loss. We have to face adversity head on in life.”

Melissa’s journey as a swimmer began as a child in the De Paul pool on the Navan Road. She had to overcome multiple injuries and shoulder surgery to in order to achieve her swimming goals.

“It feels like I’ve been in the sea my whole life. The win is down to a number of factors – fitness, swim technique, water conditions, handicap times and experience,” she said.

“The handicap system used in open water swimming has a staging process, so the slowest go first and the fastest go last. It gives an equal chance for everyone.

“My coach, Declan Harte, has provided wonderful guidance to all of us at the NAC Masters Swimming Club. He is also President of Swim Ireland and his commitment to the sport has influenced everybody.”

Melissa also praised her NAC teammates, Joanne Maguire, who came 2nd, Susan Pollard (4th) and Elaine Cleary (13th) for winning the ladies team prize.

"The men also won the team prize which is a fantastic achievement for our club. Everyone swam really well.”

But it is the camaraderie amongst the swimmers at the event that shines through for Melissa.

“Around 190 women and 250 men took part. The ladies sing ‘Molly Malone’ at the start which is a wonderful tribute to our fair city and all the fantastic women who participate. It is a great community.

“Generations of families swim together. There were two men completing their 50th swim and lots of others who have taken part regularly over decades.”

Melissa is glad to see an increasing number of people heading out for a dip in the sea post-Covid.

“I’m delighted that everyone is realising what we have known about for so long. That any immersion in the sea does wonders,” she said.

“The cold braces you and gets you focused on what really matters in life – breathing, healing, life, warmth, safety. It brings everything back to the bare essentials.”

And did she have any concerns jumping into the Liffey?

“I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t. There are safety notices and we swim at high tide to avoid any pollution,” she said.

“We take a sensible approach. We have to complete six swims to qualify for the race, and we have to be in good health, avoiding cuts. A shower is provided for us afterwards.

“Some swims get postponed due to water cleanliness ​issues and this breaks my heart. I would urge the authorities to do everything in their power to protect our seas.

“Swimming is for all age groups from the very youngest to the oldest. I am very proud to belong to something that is so inclusive. That’s the message I want to get out,” she added.