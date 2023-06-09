Dublin’s first women’s only gym creates a “comfortable atmosphere” for the ladies of Sandyford.

Women’s Fitness offers a space where women of all fitness levels can be themselves and workout without pressure or judgement.

Their aim is to connect women through health and fitness. They make exercising fun and accessible.

Manager Nicole O’Shea told Independent.ie: “With women’s only concept, we listen to what women want. They want a comfortable atmosphere, it’s non-judgemental, very supportive.

“Women are all very busy, we have our careers, our family lives. We focus on building class timetables that suit everyone, late in the evenings when the kids go to bed, in the mornings after the school run, during the weekends for the busy mams who can’t get in during the week.

“Women feel comfortable coming in, they know it’s a women’s community and that we’re very understanding of women’s needs and women’s bodies. We’ve hairdryers, straighteners and make-up stations too.

“It’s the third location of Women’s Fitness Gym. Our flagship gym has been in Cork since 2010 and the other is in Limerick.

“Female-only gyms have been around for decades in other countries. We saw what was happening and we saw the demand.”