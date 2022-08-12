Dublin’s famous Griffith Avenue Mile returns after two years

Participants cross the finish line at the Griffith Avenue Mile in 2019

Dublin’s Griffth Avenue will temporarily close to traffic next month to facilitate the return of a famous one-mile road race.

The origins of the Griffith Avenue Mile, taking place on Sunday, September 18, date back to 1983 when it was known as the Dublin Straight Mile.

After a gap of 36 years, the race was revived in 2019 by a local residents’ committee, in partnership with All Hallows Area Association and Marino Athletics Club.

Despite the successful return of the event, it has not been held for the past two years due to the pandemic.

The course, certified by Athletics Ireland, will cover a one-mile stretch of the famous tree-lined avenue, from Dominican College to Ardscoil Rís, starting at 3pm.

The race, supported by DCU and Dublin City Council, is open to runners or walkers of all ages and abilities, including wheelchair users, families and seasoned athletes.

There will be prizes for the chip-timed category winners and a medal for every participant at the end of the race.

A post-race event will be held in the grounds of DCU’s All Hallows on Grace Park Road between 4pm and 6pm.

Traffic will not be permitted on Griffith Avenue, between Swords Road and the Malahide Road, for the duration of the race.

Full details of restrictions and times to be confirmed in a leaflet drop to local residents in advance.

The original Dublin Straight Mile, held in November 1983, was won by South African-born Sydney Maree, who briefly held the world 1,500 metres record that year.

Our own Eamonn Coghlan, the world 5,000 metres champion, also finished in the top five of the original race.

A limited number of tickets for the Griffth Avenue Mile 2022 are available and must be booked in advance on https://eventmaster.ie/event/DmdeUmAcJr