Dublin’s derelict Iveagh Markets ‘re-secured’ with 24-hour security

Dublin’s Iveagh Markets have been secured by Dublin City Council with 24-hour security amid concerns over the deterioration of the historic building.

The site is currently the subject of an ongoing legal battle between the developer and hotelier Martin Keane, Lord Iveagh and Dublin City Council.

In a statement the council said the building on Francis Street in the Liberties had been “re-secured” on Friday.

“Following the decision by Lord Iveagh to withdraw security at the Iveagh Markets, Dublin City Council has today re-secured the building and organised 24 hour on-site security.

“Dublin City Council will be making no further comment while the mediation process continues,” said the council.

A survey carried out in 2021 estimated it would cost in excess of €23m to repair the building which has laid derelict for more than 20 years.

In 2020, the Guinness family made an attempt to take back possession of the market which was originally handed over by the Guinness family to Dublin Corporation in 1906.

Edward Guiness, the fourth Earl of Iveagh invoked a reverter clause from the 1906 dead which would revert the markets back to the Guinness family if the property was not used as an intended market.

Mr Keane challenged the Guinness family claim seeking orders for possession and has been in High Court mediation since early 2021.

Edward Cecil Guinness, the first Earl of Iveagh was responsible for the development of the market in the early 1900s as part of a wider regeneration of the Liberties, which included the Iveagh Buildings and St Patrick’s Park.

The Guinness family handed the Iveagh Market over to Dublin Corporation, which later became Dublin City council, when it was built in 1906 on a 99-year lease, and the building remained in use up until the 1990s.

The historic building was sold by Dublin City Council to developer and hotelier Martin Keane in 1996 to refurbish and restore the market to its former glory.

However, after 20 years of inaction and two lapsed planning permissions, Dublin City Council stepped in in 2020 to repossess the land after Mr Keane failed to refurbish the market.

Meanwhile, a petition to restore the Iveagh Markets has reached more than 2,000 signatures and prompted a debate in the Dáil last week.

The petition calls on the heritage minister, Malcolm Noonan and local TDs to save the markets from further dereliction.

Sinn Féin’s Aengus o Snodaigh TD said, “When the Iveagh Markets closed Dublin City Council estimated it would cost €1m or €2m to refurbish the building. Now it is talking about €20m. That is the damage caused by years of neglect and awaiting development that never happened.

“Mediation is supposedly going on between those who claim ownership. At some stage, someone has to call a halt to that.

“The longer that mediation goes on, the more dangerous the building becomes and the more likely it is that someone will have to step in and take action.”

Mr Noonan said it would “not be appropriate” to comment on the matter of ownership as the dispute is before the High Court.

However he said: “I fully understand and appreciate the value of our built heritage at a local level.”

“In the past few days, I have asked officials in my department to make contact with Dublin City Council on this matter.

“It is important in the short term to secure the building and prevent any further water ingress or damage to it. We are making efforts now to see if we can progress matters as a matter of urgency.”