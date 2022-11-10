Dublin’s College Green area to welcome two new restaurants

Abercrombie & Fitch opened on College Green in 2012. The building will now be turned into a steakhouse

Dublin’s College Green area is set to welcome two new restaurants in the coming months.

The top floor of the recently opened Central Plaza will be transformed into a new rooftop bar and restaurant, while an international steakhouse is due to open nearby.

The 12-storey building, on the former Central Bank site, is situated at the pedestrian walkway linking Dame Street to Temple Bar and is the home of Krispy Kreme, which opened back in August.

The rooftop bar will have “unrivalled 360-degree views of Dublin”, according to the planner, with Trinity College, Dublin Castle, the Dublin Mountains, and Phoenix Park all visible to those eager to see the skyline.

The redevelopment of the Central Plaza has been carried out by Hines and Peterson and there are six units for both retail and food outlets. Bujo, Las Iguanas and Gino’s Gelato are expected to open within the coming months.

Brian Moran, Senior Managing Director with Hines, said: “We are really thrilled with the momentum now building around Central Plaza. Our unique rooftop experience will offer the best panoramic views of the city.”

The rooftop bar was originally planned for 2020, but production was delayed due to Covid. A new date is yet to be confirmed.

Expand Close The rooftop bar at Central Plaza will have 'unrivalled 360-degree views' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The rooftop bar at Central Plaza will have 'unrivalled 360-degree views'

A total of 1,500 people are expected to be employed at the site, within the offices and also within the retail and hospitality businesses.

Meanwhile, the old Abercrombie & Fitch building is set to be turned into a steakhouse. The American retail outlet closed the store in 2021.

Hawksmoor, which has restaurants in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Liverpool and New York, is set to open in 2023 serving sustainable steak and seafood.

A kitchen, storage and service areas, new mechanical ventilation system, new internal timber and glazed screens will be inserted to form a restaurant, bar and private dining rooms.

Read More

A new internal lobby entrance, new external railings, and seating area at ground floor level will also be installed.

There are plans for an internally illuminated identification sign over the front door, new external illumination to ground floor windows and all other works associated with restaurant use.

The company said: “It’s only taken us 16 years to finally get from London to Dublin. So, we’re very excited to finally announce that Hawksmoor Dublin is coming in Spring 2023.

“We’ve been coming to Dublin for years to spend time in one of our favourite cities for food and drink, always keeping an eye open for a beautiful space. When we saw the former National Bank on College Green, we fell in love.

“A lot of time and thought has gone into this design for Hawksmoor Dublin and our goal is to restore it to its former glory, enhance features that have been shielded from public view in recent decades, and enable as many people as possible to enjoy this beautiful historic building.”