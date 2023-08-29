Dublin’s clampers are here to stay despite frustrations over ‘overly stringent’ measures to combat illegal parking

Dublin City Council said clamping in the city will continue. Pic: Damien Eagers

Dublin City Council said it “has no plans remove clamping” when the contract comes up for renewal next year.

DCC’s parking enforcement contract with Dublin Street Parking Services (DSPS) is due to end in July next year.

The council could extend the contract by a year or two, or they could create a tender with new terms and let DSPS, or any other company, bid for it.

A decision on an extension has not been made, but DCC confirmed clamping in the city will continue.

A statement from DCC said: “The current parking enforcement contract ends in July 2024 and has an option to extend for an additional two years. A decision on this extension has not be made at this time.

“Market analysis will be conducted to explore all aspects and methods of enforcement and to seek innovative solutions to combat illegal parking when seeking to renew the contract.

“DCC does not intend to remove clamping as one of the means to combat illegal parking,” it added.

Video shows clamp being removed forcibly from car in Dublin City Centre

While there are private companies clamping throughout the country, Dublin City Council is one of the only councils in the country that still clamps cars.

Cork County Council stopped clamping in May 2019 and issues fines instead.

To be de-clamped, you must pay the release fee of €125. If after 24 hours the fee is not paid, the vehicle will be moved to the city car pound.

You will then have to pay a removal fee (€250) and storage charge for each day (€35 per day) that it is held.

Cllr Mannix Flynn says the issue should be re-looked at as “parking in the city is a huge frustration for drivers”.

He believes people are being forced to use their cars rather than walking or taking public transport due to “anti-social behaviour and criminality” in the city centre.

“There’s not the proper public transport to get the people away from driving,” he said.

”There’s also a serious safety issue on public transport. You can’t walk the streets because of the level of anti-social behaviour and criminality.

“You get clamped and you’ve to pay the parking charges as well, the whole thing needs to be re-looked at. It’s in the hands of a private company looking to make profit.”

Cllr Danny Byrne said it is “overly stringent” to clamp someone who is parked properly and perhaps their time has run out.

“However, if they are blocking a footpath or disabled parking bay by all means they should be towed away,” he added.

Jason Cullen, a member of the Dublin Commuter Coalition Committee, highlighted that there should be an alternative monitoring system in place for illegally parked cars.

“The problem with clamping is when you do it, you fix the car in place on the road, so the blockage remains,” he told Newstalk this week.

“Illegal parking is being left longer than it necessarily needs to be when you put a clamp on the vehicle.

“There are a lot of people who take the risk and stop for five minutes and run into the shops. But a far better solution is to have automatic camera enforcement.

“That would immediately read a licence plate and fine somebody for parking illegally or entering a bus lane.”

The tender for parking enforcement created back in August 2018 explained what was wanted from prospective operators.

The council wanted to appoint a contractor to clamp, relocate and remove vehicles parked illegally on the city’s streets. The contract would last for five years.

They said that “a high level of compliance” is needed with parking restrictions, to provide “the very highest level of customer care and service”.