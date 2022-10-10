Dubliners welcome plans to remove car lanes from College Green next year

The removal of car lanes from College Green will be the first step towards wider pedestrianisation. Pic: Mark Condren

The planned removal of two car lanes on College Green next year has been broadly welcomed by Dubliners and city centre businesses.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan announced plans to close two lanes of traffic next year and fully remove through traffic on College Green by 2024.

Plans for a pedestrianised plaza are in the development phase and 2024 is earliest construction can begin.

Michael Walsh, Marketing Director at Dubarry of Ireland, welcomed the move and said he believes it will be a good thing for the company.

“From our perspective, it would be positive overall because our customer base is predominantly tourist,” he said.

“When you look at the movement of people, particularly tourists, they’re coming from Trinity and in many cases, heading up to the Guinness Storehouse or other points of interest.

“It will be a safer environment for people walking, with less congestion. To pedestrianise the area and take out the traffic is positive for us.

“There won’t be many major inconveniences. Bus stops are only a couple of minutes’ walk away for staff. If they relocate the bus stops, they won’t be too far away,” he added.

Janet Horner, Green Party councillor for Dublin's north inner-city, said the plan has been in talks for “a good number of years now”.

“Ninety-six percent of the public were calling for the most ambitious version of the pedestrian plaza as possible,” she said.

“This will be from the gates of Trinity to the end of Georges Street. There’s huge public support for this. I think it’ll be an enormous gift to the city of Dublin.

“The junction around George’s Street is kind of chaotic. The footpaths are so narrow and there’s so many people trying to use them.

“This will make that space safer, more comfortable, accessible and enjoyable. There are significant problems with how college green is functioning at the moment.”

Janet hopes the proposed plaza will provide a central focal point for the city, with more green space, play space for children and room for cycling.

“I’m hoping the plans will be ready to go once cars are removed. People are crying out for something like this, and we should definitely be taking the opportunity to do it,” she said.

Expand Close How a pedestrianised College Green might look / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp How a pedestrianised College Green might look

Dubliners have also been giving their reaction to the plans, with most in favour of pedestrianisation.

Antonietta Cinelli, owner of Italian restaurant Il Fornaio on College Green, said the removal of cars “would be great”.

“We cannot put outdoor seating here and the council has done nothing for College Green. Other parts of the city, yes, but not for us,” she said.

“When they did the tests for pedestrianisation it brought more people onto the street. Tourists ask us for seating and toilets.”

Paddy Curran, owner of gift shop Padison and Yule, said the change is “a tricky one” that “must be done properly”.

“I think it needs to be structured well. I’m probably 50:50 on it. It has to enhance the area,” he said.

“It needs a lot of thought and planning. Will it take years of building works? Ideally I would like to see semi-pedestrianisation with wider footpaths, buses and tour buses.

“We need attractions, Christmas lights, make it a heritage area. But buses bring life,” he added.

Outside Starbucks on Dame Street, the move was welcomed by customers.

“I think it’s a good idea. It’s always really busy and the buses are constantly getting stuck,” said Jennifer.

Fiona, from Spain, agreed: “I’m not Irish and I am missing some streets where you can only walk. Cars are allowed on most of them and it’s going to be nice to have one for just walking and enjoying the street.”

Speaking outside Trinity College, Catherine Daly was also in favour of the move.

“I think it is terrific if it will be pedestrianised. It’s chaotic here as it is. I can’t imagine it’s nice for tourists or any people who live in the city for that matter.

“As an alumni of Trinity, you don’t want all that noise in the background when you’re studying.”

Student Cialann agreed “it would be nice to see the place more quiet”. However, he expressed concerns about bus services.

“I go to college here and I find the bus service to be quite handy, especially on Dame Street. If that is phased out, it would be a disadvantage,” he said.

Taxi drivers, however, don’t support the scheme, with one insisting, “we’re all against it”.

“Every single taxi driver in this city is against it, 100pc. It’s going to affect our business and we will lose money, simple as that,” one driver, Joe, said.