Dubliner to run Women’s Mini Marathon for 11th time in memory of 13-year-old niece

Lisa and Sandra Kelleher set up the charity 'Shannon's Hopeline' in memory of Sandra's daughter Shannon. Pic: Caroline Quinn

A Dubliner is getting ready to run the Women’s Mini Marathon for 11th time in memory of her 13-year-old niece, who died by suicide.

Lisa Kelleher lost her niece Shannon back in 2012. Shannon is described as a caring, sensitive young girl and a very funny character.

She had a great love for art, comedy and music and talked about becoming an actress. She never mentioned suicide and signs of suicidal ideation went unnoticed.

Her family set up the charity Shannon’s Hopeline in her memory, helping young people understand their mental health and giving them advice.

Lisa (43), has been taking part in the Women’s Mini Marathon for over 20 years, and she has been running in memory of her niece for the past 10.

“I started doing the marathon in my 20s. I’ve been doing it for a good 20 years, I did it for Crumlin Hospital and Enable Ireland, for children’s charities,” she said.

“Then my niece (Shannon) passed away in 2012 from suicide, she was 13. Sandra (Shannon’s mother) and I set up Shannon’s Hopeline.

“It was a complete shock. It was devastating. It hit Sandra very hard. The whole community was shocked and affected, her whole school and family. We never heard of anyone so young taking their life.

“Suicide was brushed under the carpet, there was a stigma with mental health. We never felt pain like it, it was like someone reached in and ripped our hearts out.

“Even the first year she passed away, we’ve been doing the marathon for her, and it means a lot to us. It is emotional getting over the finish line.”

Both Lisa and Sandra decided to set up the charity to help others focus on their mental health, and most importantly, open up the conversation.

“Sandra came out of it by getting a diary. In the ‘Kind to your Mind’ workshop we give a gift of hope, we give them a diary,” Lisa said.

“It’s about writing your feelings down and practicing your gratitude. It’s to help people who are in a dark place.

“Sandra made a good point to me. You talk to your children about not drinking, don’t do drugs, don’t talk to strangers, you don’t sit down with them and talk about mental health. It’s not a discussion families have.

“I think mental health is more out there now compared to when Shannon passed away, it’s 11 years since she passed. People are getting better now with talking about it.

“You just don’t know what’s going on with someone. It’s so hidden. It’s very hard to see unless the person opens up and talks about it.

“There’s still a stigma there, some people still don’t understand it because the person looks fine on the outside,” Lisa added.

Lisa and Sandra knew in their hearts that something had to be done to help young people in Ireland so they’ve been trying to educate groups to stop the stigma around mental health.

“We do play therapy for children from four years old to 12, we do adolescence therapy as well up until the age of 17. We help 18 to 25-year-olds and provide counselling,” Lisa said.

“We also do ‘Kind to your Mind’ workshops which we bring into local schools and football clubs. It’s all about teaching children about mental health and how they can look after it.

“We’ve started a new program bringing fitness and nutrition into it, that’s a thing I’m passionate about.

“What you put into your body does affect your mental health. We’re going to be doing a summer camp for teens with that.

“It’s keeping Shannon’s memory alive and it’s about helping other children. It means so much when a parent rings us and asks for help. It’s great to be able to help people,” she added.

The 2023 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon takes place on Sunday, June 4, at the earlier start time of 12.30pm.

Tens of thousands of women will take to the streets of Dublin for this annual celebration of fun, fitness and fundraising. There’s still time to enter at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie