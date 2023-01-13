Dubliner says sewing is making a comeback due to cost-of-living crisis

A Dublin woman says the art of sewing is making a comeback due to the cost of living and climate crisis.

Lorna Daly, owner of design and sewing school When Poppy Met Daisy, has seen an increase in applications this month.

“With a focus on sustainability and the cost of living now, we’re quite busy, people are more interested in repairing their clothing instead of buying new,” Ms Daly said.

“There are so many benefits to making your own clothes. You can make it your style and customise it to your needs, plus you get to say you’ve made it.”

Lorna, who worked at London Fashion Week while working and studying in the UK, described the fast fashion industry as “terrifying”.

SHEIN, which ran a pop-up shop in Dublin last year, was recently the subject of a Channel 4 documentary which accused it of mistreating workers.

“Sewing gives you a huge appreciation for the people who make your clothes. SHEIN is terrifying, people who are doing the courses here realise how unethical it is,” Ms Daly said.

“They’ve around 340,000 styles each year, you can only imagine the speed they’re shooting the things out at, and the price is terrifying.

“They get fined, their pay docked, and holidays cut if they get something wrong on a garment.”

Lorna always dreamed about coming home and sharing her sewing knowledge with the people of Dublin, especially the mammies who bought sewing machines in Lidl.

“My business is called When Poppy Met Daisy because my granny had two dogs with those names,” she said. “She taught me how to sew and helped set up the business.

Lorna Daly and her grandmother who taught her how to sew

“I’ve been sewing with her for as long as I can remember, and I studied fashion in college because of her.

“I’ve the business for 12 years this January. I’m trained as a fashion designer and I worked in London for different designers.

“When I decided to come home, it just happened that lots of mams had gotten sewing machines from Lidl, and everyone kept asking me if I’d pop around to give them a hand.

“At the time, I noticed there wasn’t really anywhere in Dublin where you could study fashion design without committing to a full-time course.

“So we started to do classes where you learn how to use your material, your machine, put zips in, how to hem things, repair clothes. Then we do dress-making and part-time design courses.”

Lorna believes sewing is not only good for the environment and your pocket, it’s also good for your mind.

“It’s an outlet too if you want somewhere to go and meet like-minded people. We’ve different types of workshops like creative interior design and cloning your clothes,” she said.

“You get a sense of achievement by doing something with your hands and making something you can wear. It can be very relaxing and soothing.

“We’ve a lot of men coming to our classes as well, so it’s not just women. We all wear clothes, so it doesn’t make a difference what gender you are.

“It’s good to be doing things with your hands, especially when we’re using screens so often. It’s a mindful activity because working on a screen can get to your head.”