Dubliner Sarah O’Connor taking on iconic lead role in Wicked the Musical

Sarah O'Connor, from Lucan in Dublin, takes on the role of Glinda in Wicked: The Musical

A Dublin woman is swapping her Lucan life for the magical fantasy world of Oz as she is taking on the lead role in Wicked the Musical.

Sarah O’Connor will portray the bubbly and popular Glinda on the UK and Ireland tour alongside Laura Pick, who will paint the town green as fellow witch Elphaba.

Sarah (34), is in good company as pop superstar Ariana Grande is also taking on the role of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie, due out next year.

Sarah attended Dublin’s Westside Performing Arts and was a finalist in the RTÉ talent show Fame: The Musical, before making her West End debut in Mamma Mia! in 2011.

She has starred in a number of other West End shows including Les Misérables; as Imelda Quirke in The Commitments; Evita; Waitress; Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol; and, most recently, as Anna in Disney’s Frozen.

“It’s hard to express how thrilling it is to finally come home to Dublin and play Glinda - an iconic role in one of the best musicals ever written - at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre,” Sarah said.

“It’s so exciting to get to perform in my hometown, for Irish audiences, in a role that has been a dream of mine for years.”

Wicked tells the story of an unlikely friendship between the popular Glinda and a misunderstood green girl named Elphaba

The West End and Broadway musical tells the story of the Witches of Oz. It’s returning to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for a third time, following sold-out visits in 2013 and 2018.

Wicked Executive Producer, Michael McCabe, said: “As we prepare for a much-anticipated third visit to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, we’re delighted to announce a truly stellar cast led by Laura Pick and Sarah O’Connor as Elphaba and Glinda.”

The Tony Award winning show will run from July 23 next year to Sunday, September 15. Tickets are on sale now.

Wicked has won over 100 awards including three Tony Awards; six Drama Desk Awards; two Olivier Awards; eleven WhatsOnStage Awards; six Australian Helpmann Awards, and a Grammy - so it’s not one to be missed.