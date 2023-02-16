Dubliner left €250,000 winning lotto ticket in bedside drawer for months

The Dublin man scooped €250,000 in a Lotto Plus 2 draw in November

A Dublin man has finally claimed his €250,000 prize from the National Lottery after leaving the winning ticket in his bedside drawer “for months”.

The lucky winner waited so long, he picked up his Lotto Plus 2 prize with only days to go before it expired.

“I knew all along that I’d won, but I just wanted a little bit of time to let it sink in,” he said.

“I threw the ticket in a bedside drawer and left it there for the couple of months while I thought about how I might spend it.

“Then I started reading and hearing urgent calls being made by the National Lottery asking Dublin players to check their tickets.

“I thought I better ring this crowd soon as they seem to be worrying,” he said.

The winner, who wishes to remain private, purchased the winning ticket in November at the Maxol service station on the Ringsend Road.

When asked about how he might spend the winnings, he said: “Well, I’ve had time to think about it and I plan to spend every penny and enjoy it.

“But I’m not telling you how,” he added.

The Dublin man is the latest winner in the capital after two other lucky winners collected a combined €2m at the National Lottery’s headquarters last week.