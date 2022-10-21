Dubliner encouraging others to open up about their mental health struggles

Keith Russell will share his experiences at the Be There mental health festival in Blanchardstown shopping centre

A Dubliner who has battled anxiety, depression and body dysmorphia is encouraging others not to be afraid to seek help.

Keith Russell, creator of mental health podcast, The Endless Spiral, was diagnosed with Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) in 2020. Ever since, he has been on a mission to share his story and hopefully inspire others to do the same.

Keith will be sharing his experience at Blanchardstown shopping centre this Sunday, October 23 for the Be There event.

TV star and event host Bláthnaid Treacy, and radio presenter and DJ Ray Shah will also be there to encourage mental health awareness and support.

“Two years ago, my life was on an endless spiral of negative thoughts, sweeping things under the rug, being anxious and not really understanding why I disliked myself,” Keith said.

“When I learned about dysmorphia, I was able to link everything to it. Before, I thought a lot of my anxiety was to do with work because I changed career in my 30s, but it was how I was feeling about myself.”

Keith spoke to someone privately about how he was feeling and, over time, wanted to share his story publicly to let people know it’s okay to open up when things are tough.

“I just wanted people to know how I was feeling, so I wrote a blog. I thought to myself that maybe I could help someone not feel like this for as long as I did. I had a burning passion in me to help others,” he said.

“People message me a lot, thanking me for helping them, the message is starting to get out there. They feel safe enough to tell me, it’s a start for them to open up and share.

“For some people, I was the first person they opened up to. They genuinely never told anyone. That's why I go out there and say it’s not a stigma.

“The more open conversations we have, hopefully it becomes more normal to talk about it. You don’t have to be brave to talk about it. I'm not brave. It’s about accepting and embracing it,” he said.

“Talk to a friend, family member, therapist, whoever, keeping it in your head is the worst. The biggest thing is asking someone if they’re okay.

“Don’t rush to offer advice, just listen. Let them talk, let them cry. Just sit beside them. This sounds small but it’s massive to the person who’s not feeling great, just ask them if they are okay, that’s it.”

The Dubliner still struggles with his mental health, but he now knows how to handle it.

“In the past, my anxiety caused me to eat and my physical appearance changed. I had an unhealthy relationship with exercise and food for so long. I ate because I felt bad about myself.

“I'd feel worse about myself, so I exercised, and I got obsessed with that. That’s when it started spiralling and the depression started,” he said.

“I don’t have it anymore because I understand myself so much better. When I feel down, I rest, I give myself a break and I'm fine in a few days.

“Now, I rest when my mental health is at me. I try to be healthy, drink lots of water, it’s the small things. I praise myself now rather than giving myself a hard time, it’s just the mindset.”