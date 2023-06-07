Dubliner Craig Doyle ‘delighted’ to join Holly Willoughby as replacement This Morning host this week

Television pundit Craig Doyle looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Gloucester Rugby and Leicester Tigers at Kingsholm Stadium on March 12, 2023 in Gloucester, England

Craig Doyle is joining Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa again this week following Phillip Schofield’s exit.

The Dubliner is no stranger to the ITV show having guest hosted during school and summer holidays over the years.

The 52-year-old presenter said: "Delighted to join the wonderful Holly on the sofa later this week.”

He added to his Instagram followers: "The show has been a joy to work on with one of the hardest working and talented teams I know. See you Wednesday."

Craig will host the show for two days this week. It is still unclear who will get the permanent role as the host following Schofield’s high-profile departure last month.

The Stillorgan man went to Blackrock College before heading to Maynooth to study Arts, he later went to London to get a diploma in broadcast journalism.

After graduation, Doyle worked on local radio with BBC Radio before moving on to ITV to present the children's show Disney Club in 1995.

Doyle was a key member of the BBC Sport team from 2004. He also hosted an RTÉ travel program called The Craig Doyle Show as well as Ireland's Richest.

He currently works with BT Sport presenting coverage of Rugby Union since mid-2013 and he has been appearing on This Morning since November 2021.

Schofield, 61, resigned from This Morning in May after admitting an affair with a younger male colleague.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have been among the other presenters who have been hosting the programme in recent weeks amid the fallout of Schofield’s exit.